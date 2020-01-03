Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Kia Ceed review

The Kia Ceed is one of the firm’s best-selling cars, and the latest model is a hatchback front-runner

by: Shane Wilkinson, Ellis Hyde
8 Nov 2023
Kia Ceed - front tracking22
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£22,545 to £31,145
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Good ride and handling
  • Generous equipment
  • Class-leading warranty
  • Sub-par gearboxes
  • Touchscreen location
  • Limited options
Find your Kia Ceed
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New car dealsNew car deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£190 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

​If you’re in the market for a family hatchback, the Kia Ceed should be on your shortlist. It’s well-priced, good to drive and has all the essential technology. It’s important not to be wooed by models higher up the Kia Ceed range, even if these come with every conceivable item of equipment. The entry-level Ceed offers everything you’d need with the same amount of practicality, but for a much more reasonable price – especially against the competition.

What’s more, it’s arguably more comfortable to drive than sportier rivals, which ride on bigger wheels. Add in the attraction of Kia’s seven-year warranty, and the Ceed is a strong contender in the family hatchback class.

About the Kia Ceed

The Internet has altered many aspects of modern life, including the name of the Kia Ceed. The third-generation version of the five-door hatchback went on sale in 2018, but what it didn’t have was an apostrophe in its name. Kia decided to review the name and make it easier for prospective customers to type when they search for the car online.

But the change from Cee’d to Ceed was needed, as the car faces off against some seriously capable rivals – the Volkswagen GolfFord FocusHonda CivicToyota Corolla and Vauxhall Astra, to name but a few – so it’s no surprise that the firm has gone to great lengths to help the Ceed stand out. Kia refreshed the Ceed in 2021, introducing sharper exterior styling and a range of updates to its onboard tech, which has helped the Korean hatch remain competitive in its class.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

As well as the new name, the Ceed saw a new four-strong family of siblings arrive: a five-door hatchback, Sportswagon estate, ProCeed shooting brake and Xceed crossover

Every new Kia Ceed is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology and either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT dual-clutch gearbox, depending on which trim level you go for. The Ceed hatchback isn't available as plug-in hybrid, but there is an XCeed PHEV if you're looking to reduce your running costs. 

Trim levels for the Ceed include the 2, GT-Line, 3, and GT-Line S. We like the entry-level Ceed 2 because it's priced from around £22,600 and comes well stocked with kit. It might be worth taking some time to work out exactly what equipment you need for your family hatch, as you'll be paying £3,000 to £4,000 more if you opt for a higher specification, while the top-spec model comes in at over £31,000.

Kia Ceed - interior22

The Ceed is one of Kia’s biggest-selling models in Europe, and as a result, Kia says it’s designed, engineered and built in Europe for European tastes. Alongside the VW Golf and other competitors we mentioned earlier, The Hyundai i30 is not only a rival but also the Ceed’s sister car, with both models sharing the same platform. Elsewhere, there’s also the SEAT Leon and Peugeot 308 for the Kia to contend with.

Frequently Asked Questions
Kia has made several improvements to the latest Ceed, and these have resulted in a family-friendly hatchback that offers decent levels of kit and a pleasant driving experience. We’d recommend sticking with the entry-level model, though, to keep the price under control.

For an alternative review of the Kia Ceed, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.0T GDi ISG 2 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £18,875

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.6 CRDi 48V ISG 2 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £22,470

Fastest

  • Name
    1.6T GDi ISG GT 5dr DCT
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £27,110
See More Stats
In this review

More on Ceed

Show me:
Kia Ceed Sportswagon review
Kia Ceed Sportswagon front corner tracking
In-depth reviews
9 Oct 2023

Kia Ceed Sportswagon review

Does the Kia Ceed SW Estate – or Sportswagon – live up to the promise of the five-door hatch?
Deal of the Day: new Kia Ceed Sportwagon for a stunning £155 per month
Kia Ceed Sportswagon
News
4 Oct 2023

Deal of the Day: new Kia Ceed Sportwagon for a stunning £155 per month

Super-spacious estate is a bargain and our deal of the day for October 4
Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2023
Most reliable small cars - header
Best cars & vans
17 Jul 2023

Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2023

We reveal the most reliable small cars you can buy according to the 2023 Driver Power survey…
Top 10 most reliable family cars to buy 2023
Most reliable family cars 2023
Best cars & vans
6 Jul 2023

Top 10 most reliable family cars to buy 2023

We reveal the most reliable family cars you can buy according to the 2023 Driver Power survey
Best value cars 2023
Best value cars - header image
Best cars & vans
10 May 2023

Best value cars 2023

The UK's biggest motoring bargains go head-to-head
Toyota Corolla vs Honda Civic vs Kia Ceed: 2023 group test review
Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic and Kia Ceed - front tracking
Car group tests
22 Apr 2023

Toyota Corolla vs Honda Civic vs Kia Ceed: 2023 group test review

The updated Toyota Corolla takes on the Honda Civic and Kia Ceed in a three-way hatchback clash
New range-topping Kia Ceed and ProCeed GT-Line S models launched
Kia Ceed GT-Line S
News
20 Feb 2023

New range-topping Kia Ceed and ProCeed GT-Line S models launched

Due to popular demand, Kia has re-introduced the GT-Line S trim level for its Ceed and ProCeed, which offers a smattering of extra kit and a dual-clut…
Best new cars for under £250 per month
Best cars for under £250 a month
Best cars & vans
2 Feb 2023

Best new cars for under £250 per month

If you can muster a £250 monthly budget, these are some of the best new cars available for your money
Used Kia Ceed (Mk3, 2018-date) review
Used Kia Ceed Mk3 - front
Used car tests
3 Sep 2022

Used Kia Ceed (Mk3, 2018-date) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the Kia Ceed focusing on the Ceed Mk3 that has been on sale since 2018
Peugeot 308 vs Kia Ceed vs Volkswagen Golf: 2022 group test review
308 vs Ceed vs Golf - three cars tracking front
Car group tests
28 May 2022

Peugeot 308 vs Kia Ceed vs Volkswagen Golf: 2022 group test review

Upmarket new Peugeot 308 takes on the Kia Ceed and Volkswagen Golf, the benchmark in the compact hatch class
New Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi 2 2022 review
Kia Ceed - front
Road tests
10 Dec 2021

New Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi 2 2022 review

The entry-level Kia Ceed 2 is one of the most affordable family hatchbacks on sale – but is it good enough to topple the Volkswagen Golf Life?
New 2021 Kia Ceed facelift on sale from £20,105
Kia Ceed facelift - front
News
18 Oct 2021

New 2021 Kia Ceed facelift on sale from £20,105

Order books are now open for the refreshed Kia Ceed, which arrives with sportier styling, more driver assistance technology and a revised engine range
New Kia Ceed 2021 review
Kia Ceed - front
Road tests
6 Aug 2021

New Kia Ceed 2021 review

The popular Kia Ceed has been updated for 2021, but is it now better than ever? We find out...
New Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi iMT 2021 review
Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi iMT - front
Road tests
28 May 2021

New Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi iMT 2021 review

The entry-level Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi iMT hatch offers good value and fine economy
New Kia Ceed Sportswagon PHEV 2020 review
Road tests
9 Sep 2020

New Kia Ceed Sportswagon PHEV 2020 review

The new Kia Ceed Sportswagon PHEV gets the Niro’s plug-in hybrid running gear, but does it improve the compact estate’s appeal?
New Kia Ceed iMT 48V mild hybrid review
Road tests
28 Aug 2020

New Kia Ceed iMT 48V mild hybrid review

Kia’s ingenious new fuel-saving manual transmission lets the Ceed hatchback coast even when it’s in gear.
New 2020 Kia Ceed Sportswagon Plug-in hybrid goes on sale
News
6 Apr 2020

New 2020 Kia Ceed Sportswagon Plug-in hybrid goes on sale

The new Kia Ceed Sportwagen PHEV arrives with a claimed economy figure of 188mpg
Kia Ceed GT-Line S: long-term test review
Kia Ceed Long term goodbye
Long-term tests
19 Aug 2019

Kia Ceed GT-Line S: long-term test review

Final report: the Kia Ceed is a strong contender in the family hatch class; just avoid the auto gearbox
Kia Ceed SW vs Renault Megane ST vs Skoda Octavia Estate
Kia Ceed SW vs Renault Megane Sport Tourer vs Skoda Octavia Estate - header
Car group tests
17 Aug 2019

Kia Ceed SW vs Renault Megane ST vs Skoda Octavia Estate

Family estate buyers have never had it so good. We test the Kia Ceed SW against the Renault Megane Sport Tourer and Skoda Octavia Estate
Skoda Scala vs Volkswagen Golf vs Kia Ceed
Skoda Scala VW Golf Kia Ceed group
Car group tests
26 Jul 2019

Skoda Scala vs Volkswagen Golf vs Kia Ceed

We find out if the all-new Skoda Scala hatch can hold its own against the Volkswagen Golf and Kia Ceed
All-new Kia XCeed crossover: UK prices announced
Kia XCeed - front
News
5 Jul 2019

All-new Kia XCeed crossover: UK prices announced

Kia has announced UK pricing information for its new XCeed crossover, which starts from £20,795
New Kia Ceed GT 2019 review
Kia Ceed GT - front
Road tests
24 Jan 2019

New Kia Ceed GT 2019 review

The Kia Ceed GT is the fastest model in the Ceed range, but is it worthy of a GT badge?
New 2019 Kia Ceed GT: sporty hatch to cost from £25,535
Kia Ceed GT front
News
14 Jan 2019

New 2019 Kia Ceed GT: sporty hatch to cost from £25,535

All-new Kia Ceed GT gets sporty styling, tuned suspension and a punchy 201bhp turbocharged engine
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content