Kia Ceed review
The Kia Ceed is one of the firm’s best-selling cars, and the latest model is a hatchback front-runner
If you’re in the market for a family hatchback, the Kia Ceed should be on your shortlist. It’s well-priced, good to drive and has all the essential technology. It’s important not to be wooed by models higher up the Kia Ceed range, even if these come with every conceivable item of equipment. The entry-level Ceed offers everything you’d need with the same amount of practicality, but for a much more reasonable price – especially against the competition.
What’s more, it’s arguably more comfortable to drive than sportier rivals, which ride on bigger wheels. Add in the attraction of Kia’s seven-year warranty, and the Ceed is a strong contender in the family hatchback class.
About the Kia Ceed
The Internet has altered many aspects of modern life, including the name of the Kia Ceed. The third-generation version of the five-door hatchback went on sale in 2018, but what it didn’t have was an apostrophe in its name. Kia decided to review the name and make it easier for prospective customers to type when they search for the car online.
But the change from Cee’d to Ceed was needed, as the car faces off against some seriously capable rivals – the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Vauxhall Astra, to name but a few – so it’s no surprise that the firm has gone to great lengths to help the Ceed stand out. Kia refreshed the Ceed in 2021, introducing sharper exterior styling and a range of updates to its onboard tech, which has helped the Korean hatch remain competitive in its class.
As well as the new name, the Ceed saw a new four-strong family of siblings arrive: a five-door hatchback, Sportswagon estate, ProCeed shooting brake and Xceed crossover.
Every new Kia Ceed is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology and either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT dual-clutch gearbox, depending on which trim level you go for. The Ceed hatchback isn't available as plug-in hybrid, but there is an XCeed PHEV if you're looking to reduce your running costs.
Trim levels for the Ceed include the 2, GT-Line, 3, and GT-Line S. We like the entry-level Ceed 2 because it's priced from around £22,600 and comes well stocked with kit. It might be worth taking some time to work out exactly what equipment you need for your family hatch, as you'll be paying £3,000 to £4,000 more if you opt for a higher specification, while the top-spec model comes in at over £31,000.
The Ceed is one of Kia’s biggest-selling models in Europe, and as a result, Kia says it’s designed, engineered and built in Europe for European tastes. Alongside the VW Golf and other competitors we mentioned earlier, The Hyundai i30 is not only a rival but also the Ceed’s sister car, with both models sharing the same platform. Elsewhere, there’s also the SEAT Leon and Peugeot 308 for the Kia to contend with.
