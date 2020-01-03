​If you’re in the market for a family hatchback, the Kia Ceed should be on your shortlist. It’s well-priced, good to drive and has all the essential technology. It’s important not to be wooed by models higher up the Kia Ceed range, even if these come with every conceivable item of equipment. The entry-level Ceed offers everything you’d need with the same amount of practicality, but for a much more reasonable price – especially against the competition.

What’s more, it’s arguably more comfortable to drive than sportier rivals, which ride on bigger wheels. Add in the attraction of Kia’s seven-year warranty, and the Ceed is a strong contender in the family hatchback class.

About the Kia Ceed

The Internet has altered many aspects of modern life, including the name of the Kia Ceed. The third-generation version of the five-door hatchback went on sale in 2018, but what it didn’t have was an apostrophe in its name. Kia decided to review the name and make it easier for prospective customers to type when they search for the car online.

But the change from Cee’d to Ceed was needed, as the car faces off against some seriously capable rivals – the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Vauxhall Astra, to name but a few – so it’s no surprise that the firm has gone to great lengths to help the Ceed stand out. Kia refreshed the Ceed in 2021, introducing sharper exterior styling and a range of updates to its onboard tech, which has helped the Korean hatch remain competitive in its class.