Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Ceed GT-Line is a hidden gem at £192 a month

Often overlooked, the Kia Ceed is a great family hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 June.

By:George Armitage
18 Jun 2025
Kia Ceed - front cornering
  • GT-Line model
  • Good to drive, well-equipped
  • Only £192.45 a month

Think of a traditional family hatchback and names like Vauxhall Astra, Volkswagen Golf, Toyota Corolla and even the soon-to-be-killed-off Ford Focus spring to mind. But don't forget the Kia Ceed, because this is a well equipped, smartly designed and good-to-drive hatch that won't disappoint.

It's cheap, too. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Willow Leasing is offering the Ceed for a tiny £192.45 a month right now, undercutting all of those so memorable and more familiar rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The deal requires £2,607.40 to be laid down first, and it lasts for three years with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. Nudging this up to 8,000 is no problem, though, and will cost just £8 a month extra. 

At this price, you might be expecting the basic model, but in fact you'll be getting the keys to the desirable GT-Line version. This gets a racy look inside and out, big 17-inch wheels, rear privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a touchscreen with a reversing camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

There's only one engine choice in the Ceed, and it's a perfectly decent 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol. It’s mated to a slick six-speed manual gearbox, and thanks to 138bhp, gives punchy performance. 

The Ceed is pretty good to drive, too, with light and accurate steering, and sharp handling thanks to the GT-Line's standard-fit firmer suspension.

Inside is a nice place to be with quality fixtures and fittings, plus there's good room in the back seats, and the boot, at 395 litres, is bigger than what you’ll get in a Focus or a Golf.

Kia Ceed - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia Ceed leasing offers from leading providers on our Kia Ceed hub page.

Deals on Kia Ceed rivals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,140Avg. savings £2,271
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

New in-stock Toyota CorollaCash £28,726Avg. savings £2,345
New Toyota Corolla

Configure now

Ford Focus

Ford Focus

New in-stock Ford FocusCash £27,237Avg. savings £2,514
New Ford Focus

Configure now

Check out the Kia Ceed deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Premium Polestar 2 for a paltry £308 a month
Polestar 2 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Premium Polestar 2 for a paltry £308 a month

The Polestar 2 is still a great premium EV despite its advancing years. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 June.
News
17 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Slash your bills with the Skoda Superb Estate plug-in hybrid for £266 a month
Skoda Superb Estate - front cornering turning left

Car Deal of the Day: Slash your bills with the Skoda Superb Estate plug-in hybrid for £266 a month

Smart, stylish and spacious, the Superb Estate is a great choice and is our Deal of the Day for 16 June.
News
16 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Grab a Ford Focus while you can for less than £250 per month
2022 Ford Focus - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Grab a Ford Focus while you can for less than £250 per month

The Ford Focus may be on its way out, but it’s still great value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 June
News
15 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular
Kia Sportage - side panning

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular

The Kia Sportage has earned its popularity over the years and deals like our Car Deal of the Day for June 14 won’t do it any harm at all.
News
14 Jun 2025

Most Popular

New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer
Volvo EM90 - front

New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer

Volvo has made an ultra-luxurious van. Intrigued? You should be, but sadly it’s for China only
Road tests
16 Jun 2025
Smart Roadster could return as an electric Mazda MX-5 rival
Smart Roadster exclusive image

Smart Roadster could return as an electric Mazda MX-5 rival

The Smart Roadster could be set for a comeback and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
16 Jun 2025
New Audi Q3 reinvents the indicator stalk, but there’s a whole lot more too
Audi Q3 - front

New Audi Q3 reinvents the indicator stalk, but there’s a whole lot more too

Audi’s not taking any risks with its all-new Q3; watch it sell like crazy
News
16 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content