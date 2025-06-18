Car Deal of the Day: Kia Ceed GT-Line is a hidden gem at £192 a month

GT-Line model

Good to drive, well-equipped

Only £192.45 a month

Think of a traditional family hatchback and names like Vauxhall Astra, Volkswagen Golf, Toyota Corolla and even the soon-to-be-killed-off Ford Focus spring to mind. But don't forget the Kia Ceed, because this is a well equipped, smartly designed and good-to-drive hatch that won't disappoint.

It's cheap, too. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Willow Leasing is offering the Ceed for a tiny £192.45 a month right now, undercutting all of those so memorable and more familiar rivals.

The deal requires £2,607.40 to be laid down first, and it lasts for three years with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. Nudging this up to 8,000 is no problem, though, and will cost just £8 a month extra.

At this price, you might be expecting the basic model, but in fact you'll be getting the keys to the desirable GT-Line version. This gets a racy look inside and out, big 17-inch wheels, rear privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a touchscreen with a reversing camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

There's only one engine choice in the Ceed, and it's a perfectly decent 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol. It’s mated to a slick six-speed manual gearbox, and thanks to 138bhp, gives punchy performance.

The Ceed is pretty good to drive, too, with light and accurate steering, and sharp handling thanks to the GT-Line's standard-fit firmer suspension.

Inside is a nice place to be with quality fixtures and fittings, plus there's good room in the back seats, and the boot, at 395 litres, is bigger than what you’ll get in a Focus or a Golf.

