No one does special trim levels like MINI. After all, this is the car company that gave us cars such as the Mayfair, Checkmate, Paul Smith, as well as the 1499 GT. Now there’s a new one called Monochrome, and it’s available to order on both the Cooper Electric hatchback and Aceman small EV.

For the Cooper, the Monochrome is only offered on the all-electric variant and it starts from £26,905, placing it between the entry-level Cooper E and the Cooper SE. The electric-only Aceman starts from £28,905 in Monochrome trim (again, sitting between E and SE) with MINI stating first deliveries will start from January 2026.

Buyers get a choice of two colours on the Monochrome MINIs: Midnight Black or Nanuq White – both with a body-coloured roof. Larger wheels come standard too, with the Cooper Electric Monochrome sitting on 17-inch alloys and the MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome getting 18-inch alloys.

Inside, you’ll find a new anthracite headliner, with new ‘multitone’ fabric upholstery for the front and rear seats featuring white and yellow stitching. MINI’s prominent circular touchscreen in the centre of the dash is retained, though in the Monochrome versions you get an additional head-up display for the driver, along with adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, and MINI’s driver assistant. A wireless smartphone charger is standard too, plus there’s heated front seats and MINI’s ‘Experience Modes’, which not only changes the driving style of the car, but the interior ambience as well.

Both the Cooper and Aceman make do with the smaller battery option within their respective ranges. That means the Cooper Monochrome will do 189 miles on a charge, while the Aceman Monochrome can manage a maximum of 192 miles. Both cars are able to support 75kW charging for a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 28 minutes.