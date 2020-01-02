Most reliable cars to buy 2025

​No car owner likes being stranded at the side of the road, visiting the garage every other week or paying big repair bills. The best way to avoid all of the above is to choose one of the most reliable cars on sale.

Buying a reliable car is a great way to improve your chances of stress-free motoring but it’s very difficult to know if a car will prove to be reliable unless you live with it first. Our Driver Power car customer satisfaction survey can help you make an informed choice before you buy.

Every year, thousands of real UK car owners tell Driver Power all about the cars they own, including how reliable they have been. This allows us to build an exclusive and detailed picture of just how dependable every model is proving to be on a day-to-day basis. Owners report the kinds of faults they’ve encountered and score their cars for reliability in general. Then we pass that valuable insight on to help you make the best buying decisions.

Right here is where you’ll find a list of the top 10 most reliable cars to buy in the UK. If you’d like to return the favour and tell other motorists about your car, Take the Driver Power survey today…

Top 10 most reliable cars 2025

1. Vauxhall Grandland Mk1 - 95.74%

Once upon a time not so long ago, Japanese car brands absolutely dominated the Driver Power reliability results. It would appear that times are changing, though, as 2025 is officially Vauxhall’s time to shine. It’s the first-generation Vauxhall Grandland that’s taken top honours in this year’s reliability charts, and it’s also very clear that this mid-size SUV is nailing the family car brief.