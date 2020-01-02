Most reliable cars to buy 2025
How do you judge a new car’s reliability before buying it? Our Driver Power survey is the answer…
No car owner likes being stranded at the side of the road, visiting the garage every other week or paying big repair bills. The best way to avoid all of the above is to choose one of the most reliable cars on sale.
Buying a reliable car is a great way to improve your chances of stress-free motoring but it’s very difficult to know if a car will prove to be reliable unless you live with it first. Our Driver Power car customer satisfaction survey can help you make an informed choice before you buy.
Every year, thousands of real UK car owners tell Driver Power all about the cars they own, including how reliable they have been. This allows us to build an exclusive and detailed picture of just how dependable every model is proving to be on a day-to-day basis. Owners report the kinds of faults they’ve encountered and score their cars for reliability in general. Then we pass that valuable insight on to help you make the best buying decisions.
Right here is where you’ll find a list of the top 10 most reliable cars to buy in the UK. If you’d like to return the favour and tell other motorists about your car, Take the Driver Power survey today…
Top 10 most reliable cars 2025
|Most reliable cars ranking
|Model
|Generation (years produced)
|Driver Power reliability score
|1
|Vauxhall Grandland
|Mk1 (2017-2024)
|95.74%
|2
|Citroen C3
|Mk3 (2017-2024)
|95.41%
|3
|Mercedes GLE
|Mk4 (2023 - date)
|94.56%
|4
|Honda Jazz
|Mk4 (2020 - date)
|94.22%
|5
|Vauxhall Crossland
|Mk1 (2017 - 2024)
|93.88%
|6
|Vauxhall Astra
|Mk8 (2022 - date)
|93.59%
|7
|Ford Kuga
|Mk3 (2020-2024)
|93.06%
|8
|MINI Cooper
|Mk3 (2014 - 2024)
|92.59%
|9
|Dacia Duster
|Mk2 (2018 - 2024)
|92.35%
|10
|Honda Civic
|Mk11 (2022 - date)
|92.31%
1. Vauxhall Grandland Mk1 - 95.74%
Once upon a time not so long ago, Japanese car brands absolutely dominated the Driver Power reliability results. It would appear that times are changing, though, as 2025 is officially Vauxhall’s time to shine. It’s the first-generation Vauxhall Grandland that’s taken top honours in this year’s reliability charts, and it’s also very clear that this mid-size SUV is nailing the family car brief.
As well as second-place scores for visibility, seating flexibility, running costs and value for money, Vauxhall’s SUV was also voted as the top car for practicality, boot space and servicing costs.
Not only is the Grandland Mk1 spacious and affordable, but it’s clearly still doing an excellent job of standing up to the gruelling tests of time. Even the interior and exterior quality ranked third and fourth, respectively. The first-generation Grandland is no longer in production, but the good news is that you can now pick up a tidy used example of this hugely popular car for less than £15,000.
2. Citroen C3 Mk3 - 95.41%
Mention any French car and there’s a good chance you’ll be met with a tedious jibe about build quality, but the third-generation Citroen C3 is the strongest proof yet of just how hard the continental brands have worked to shake off these outdated stereotypes. This C3 was one of the cheapest new cars in the UK before it went off sale in 2024, but its quirky styling and decent kit levels mean it's still very appealing as a low-cost used buy.
It’s not just a funky face, either, as the C3 Mk3 also ranked in fourth place for its ride quality — ride comfort is a Citroen specialty, after all. While this car’s interior quality score isn’t quite as phenomenal in 22nd place, this is still a pretty respectable showing seeing as this car was originally designed with budget firmly in mind.
As well as impressing owners, the C3 also proved itself to our road testers in an Auto Express group test, where it outshone the Volkswagen Polo and Nissan Micra when it came down to space and running costs.
3. Mercedes GLE Mk4 - 94.56%
For a very long time, Mercedes’ cars boasted a glowing reputation for being mechanically bulletproof. This reputation has waned slightly over recent years, but the Mercedes GLE appears to be indisputable evidence of the three-pointed star being back at its best. Not only has this premium SUV proved itself to be reliable, but it also ranked as the overall best car to own in our 2025 Driver Power survey.
With first place performances in key areas such as exterior and interior quality, driving pleasure, front seat comfort, rear seat legroom, safety features availability and user-friendly controls, the GLE has a huge amount going for it in the eyes of its current owners.
These winning qualities won’t come cheap if you’re buying brand-new, but there are plenty of Mk4 GLE deals to be found on both the new and used car markets. Either way, it looks like a very good investment.
4. Honda Jazz Mk5 - 94.22%
While 2025’s top three may look very different to our most reliable car lists of the past, Honda still holds a very firm place in this top ten. The humble Honda Jazz is a bit pricey in supermini terms, but it offers some temptingly low running costs thanks to its hybrid powertrain.
This combination of petrol and electric power is a smooth one, too, as owners ranked the Jazz in first place for drivetrain and gearbox smoothness. Honda’s supermini also saw off several SUVs to be voted as top model for seating flexibility — which is at least partly due to the brand’s patented ‘Magic Seats’.
The Jazz offers more than 60mpg on paper, and we managed to get very close to this figure when we pitted it against the Toyota Yaris in our real-world twin test. In fact, The Jazz put the Yaris to shame with an average of 58.5mpg compared to the Toyota’s 48.7mpg. Not only will you save a pretty penny at the pumps, but you shouldn’t find yourself forking out on repairs too often, either.
5. Vauxhall Crossland Mk1 - 92.88%
Following in the footsteps of its larger sibling the Grandland, the compact Vauxhall Crossland is another model that’s remaining free of reliability horror stories. While it’s less involving to drive than its nemesis, the Ford Puma, and arguably less stylish than the closely-related Vauxhall Mokka, the Crossland has both of these models pipped in the durability stakes, according to owners - and we’re willing to bet that this is far more important to most family SUV buyers than prettiness or performance.
Vauxhall has clearly taken a big step in the right direction when it comes to overall quality, too, with the Crossland ranking in second place out of 50 cars, many of which are far more expensive to buy.
As well as proving reliable and sturdy, the Crossland isn’t breaking the bank for its owners, either, as they voted it into second place for servicing costs and first place for other running costs such as insurance. On the subject of saving, you can no longer buy a brand-new Vauxhall Crossland, but you won’t have to search too far to find a sensibly-priced used example. We found numerous low-mileage Crosslands for under £12,000 through our Find a Car service.
6. Vauxhall Astra MK8 - 93.59%
While countless commuters and company car drivers have flocked to SUVs and executive cars, the Vauxhall Astra is still proving itself as a hard-wearing mile-muncher. Now in its eighth generation, this long-serving hatchback now shares the same platform as the Peugeot 308, but it remains a straightforward family car that focuses on the sensible stuff.
With second-, and third- and fourth-place rankings across the board - in categories such as exterior and interior quality, servicing costs and road handling - it’s pretty evident that the Astra is still a solid all-rounder. There’s a fair amount of choice on offer here, too, as buyers have the option of an estate as well as hybrid or fully electric power. We lived with an Astra GSe for six months as part of our long-term fleet, and it soon proved itself to be a wonderfully stress-free way to cruise up and down the A1 on a frequent basis.
7. Ford Kuga MK3 - 93.06%
It may be overshadowed by the Ford Puma in the UK’s best-selling car charts, but the Ford Kuga is the Blue Oval’s best performer in terms of reliability. In order to keep up with the relentless competition, the model was refreshed in 2024, but both the pre- and post-facelift cars are proving their mechanical strength.
While the Kuga only achieved fairly middling results in areas such as servicing costs and interior fit and finish, joint seventh-place scores in reliability and overall quality still meant this mid-size SUV could see off its smaller sibling with a fourth place finish in Driver Power’s overall best car to own rankings (the Puma only managed to achieve 47th). With second- and third-place scores for boot space and seating versatility, the Kuga is officially one of the most reliable and family-friendly cars to buy according to its owners.
8. MINI Cooper Mk3 - 92.59%
After ten years on the market, the third-generation MINI has bowed out in style with a ninth-place finish on this reliability list. Plenty of people (including our expert road testers) love the MINI Cooper’s entertaining performance and retro charm, and it even managed to bag first-place for best acceleration in Driver Power. Who needs a supercar after all?
Aside from its brisk performance and general reliability, owners weren’t quite as impressed with the MINI’s servicing costs or fuel economy, with these landing a meagre 38th and 40th-place finish, respectively. While the MINI has evolved into a much larger machine over the years, it seems that the associated running costs have also grown over time.
9. Dacia Duster Mk2 - 92.35%
The previous Dacia Duster was crowned as the best car to own in our 2024 Driver Power survey, and this rugged off-roader is still a massively popular contender as it lands a top 10 reliability finish for the second year running. The new Duster Mk3 is now with us, but the older model is still one of the very cheapest, genuine off-roaders you can buy on the used market.
While 48th-place finish for interior styling or 49th place acceleration ranking certainly aren’t anything to write home about, the Dacia Duster was named as 2025’s top car for sheer value for money.
Luxury and high-speed it is not, but instead this SUV is a respectably simple, durable and dependable workhorse that’ll take on a whole family with little fuss. Servicing costs, fuel economy also found themselves in the top 10, while Duster owners also named it as the best car for boot and luggage area capacity. Not bad for a car that now costs less than £8,000 to buy used.
10. Honda Civic Mk11 - 92.31%
A car doesn’t live through eleven generations without striking several important chords with a wide range of buyers. The latest Honda Civic is fairly understated to look at, but it’s underneath where this car manages to keep several other family hatchbacks at bay.
An economical hybrid powertrain, plenty of standard kit, solid build quality and an enjoyable driving experience all contribute to a strong overall package. Owners are clearly reaping the benefits of the standard-fit hybrid tech, too, as the Civic placed well within the top ten for fuel economy, servicing and other running costs. It appears the latest model’s understated appearance isn’t to everyone’s tastes, though, with this resulting in a miserly 49th-place for exterior design.
These scores may come as little surprise considering the Civic’s long-standing track record as a good all-rounder, but the latest iteration is proving to be particularly sturdy mechanically, according to its owners. We just wish that it was a bit cheaper to buy, although the occasional example can be picked up for a steal via a lease deal.
How we found the most reliable cars
Motorists from across the UK tell us what they think about the cars they own in the Driver Power survey each year and we collect the information to equip our readers with the inside story on the most reliable cars on sale. Knowing which cars or car brands are vulnerable to electrical and/or mechanical faults is highly valuable. Even if you’ve already purchased one of the cars below, this list could prove vital in identifying potential faults that might save you money in the future.
Our most reliable new cars results are based on the latest Driver Power survey data for cars that are currently available to buy new. Owners were asked about their satisfaction with the standard of build quality and reliability in the cars they own and drive every day, so the resulting data offers potential car buyers a useful insight into the ownership experience they can expect.
When buying a new car, few expect there to be any issues at all but even with our most reliable new cars, faults can still occur. That being said, it is usually around the three- to six-year mark (once the manufacturer’s warranty on most models has expired) that cars can develop more serious issues and buying a brand new car is a good way to side-step this more risky period in the car’s lifecycle. The Driver Power results represent the average ratings that owners of these cars gave for reliability. Only cars with enough responses to give full statistical accuracy are included in Driver Power.
