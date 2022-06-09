Peugeot 308 review

Our opinion on the Peugeot 308

​Buyers looking for an eye-catching family hatchback that offers a little more character and (dare we say it) Gallic flair than other mainstream rivals could find the Peugeot 308 an interesting option. The French family car is bestowed with an air of quality that means it will have other premium hatches from the likes of Audi and BMW well in its sights.

But the 308 isn’t quite the complete package; its cramped rear seats won’t win favour from passengers, while its insipid handling and imprecise automatic gearbox will disappoint keener drivers. Improved onboard technology and decent levels of refinement are plus points that help to make the 308 a desirable choice, but other, admittedly less handsome, hatchbacks offer better value for money.

About the Peugeot 308

Peugeot knows a thing or two about making a good-looking hatchback. From the iconic 205 and 306 of the ‘80s and ‘90s, to the sharp styling of the current Peugeot 208 supermini, the French car maker has often prioritised cars that draw in buyers with a real sense of desirability.

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It's clear from a quick glance at the 308’s rakish looks that the manufacturer wants buyers to sit up and take notice. Its distinctive style makes some rivals feel a bit ordinary and definitely helps the 308 stand out in a crowded hatchback market.