Peugeot 308 and 408 get on trend with new hybrid tech

A new hybrid powertrain has been added to the Peugeot 408 coupe-SUV, as well as to the Peugeot 308 family hatchback and estate line-up. The new tech bridges the gap between the pure-petrol and plug-in hybrid setups already offered in these sharply dressed siblings.

The Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 powertrain, to use its formal name, consists of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission which has a 28bhp electric motor built into it. The e-motor is powered by a small 0.9kWh battery.

According to Peugeot, the hybrid 408 and 308 spend more than 50 per cent of the time being driven on battery power when around town and in low-speed traffic. The cars also move away on the electric motor, which then provides extra torque to assist the engine when necessary in normal driving. As a result of the electric driving capabilities, the hybrid 408 and 308 offer up to 15 per cent better fuel economy and emit less CO2 than their pure-petrol counterparts.

The setup is self-charging, meaning you don’t need to plug the cars in anywhere, and the battery is located under the front passenger seat so rear passenger and boot space is unaffected.

The new hybrid powertrain is available in Active, Allure and GT trim in the Peugeot 308, with prices starting from £30,240 – less than £1,000 more than the base petrol engine and automatic gearbox. The same is true for the Peugeot 408, which is only offered in higher-spec Allure and GT trims, and the hybrid version is priced from £32,585.

The Peugeot 408 and 308 are the latest in a spree of Stellantis products to receive this new hybrid powertrain, which can also be found in the Peugeot 2008, Vauxhall Corsa, DS 3 and DS 4 now. It’s also the same technology used by the Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid we recently tested.

