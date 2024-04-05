Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Peugeot 308 and 408 get on trend with new hybrid tech

Peugeot’s new Hybrid 136 powertrain offers EV driving capabilities in town and improved fuel economy over existing pure-petrol 308 and 408 models

by: Ellis Hyde
5 Apr 2024
Peugeot 308 in green front 3/4

A new hybrid powertrain has been added to the Peugeot 408 coupe-SUV, as well as to the Peugeot 308 family hatchback and estate line-up. The new tech bridges the gap between the pure-petrol and plug-in hybrid setups already offered in these sharply dressed siblings.

The Hybrid 136 e-DSC6 powertrain, to use its formal name, consists of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission which has a 28bhp electric motor built into it. The e-motor is powered by a small 0.9kWh battery.

According to Peugeot, the hybrid 408 and 308 spend more than 50 per cent of the time being driven on battery power when around town and in low-speed traffic. The cars also move away on the electric motor, which then provides extra torque to assist the engine when necessary in normal driving. As a result of the electric driving capabilities, the hybrid 408 and 308 offer up to 15 per cent better fuel economy and emit less CO2 than their pure-petrol counterparts. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The setup is self-charging, meaning you don’t need to plug the cars in anywhere, and the battery is located under the front passenger seat so rear passenger and boot space is unaffected. 

The new hybrid powertrain is available in Active, Allure and GT trim in the Peugeot 308, with prices starting from £30,240 – less than £1,000 more than the base petrol engine and automatic gearbox. The same is true for the Peugeot 408, which is only offered in higher-spec Allure and GT trims, and the hybrid version is priced from £32,585.

The Peugeot 408 and 308 are the latest in a spree of Stellantis products to receive this new hybrid powertrain, which can also be found in the Peugeot 2008, Vauxhall Corsa, DS 3 and DS 4 now. It’s also the same technology used by the Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid we recently tested.

Click here for the latest Peugeot news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month
308 vs Ceed vs Golf - 308 cornering front
News

Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 5 March is the debonair Peugeot 308 with a plentiful mileage limit
5 Mar 2024
Peugeot 408 review
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Peugeot 408 review

The Peugeot 408 isn’t quite as sporty as its bold looks suggest, but it's a great all-rounder
31 Jan 2024
Bumper Peugeot news drop: Allure Care 8-year warranty, ChatGPT tech, plus E-408 and E-5008 EVs confirmed
Peugeot 3008 - charging
News

Bumper Peugeot news drop: Allure Care 8-year warranty, ChatGPT tech, plus E-408 and E-5008 EVs confirmed

The French firm also declares that its cars will feature ChatGPT
30 Jan 2024
Peugeot 408 GT long-term test: roomy family car, sensible small engine
Peugeot 408 long termer - final report header
Long-term tests

Peugeot 408 GT long-term test: roomy family car, sensible small engine

Final report: six months and 4,000 miles in the 408 have been a fangtastic break from the family car norm
29 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 review: an icon reborn and reinvigorated
Toyota Land Cruiser - front
Road tests

New Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 review: an icon reborn and reinvigorated

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is more sophisticated, tech laden and stylish than ever, but gives up none of the last car’s capability or dependability
1 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV at an eye-catching price
Alfa Romeo Tonale front tracking shot
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV at an eye-catching price

Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV with efficient plug-in hybrid power for under £300 a month: our Deal of the Day for 2 April is a no-brainer
2 Apr 2024
New Renault Captur receives dramatic facelift and Google-powered tech
Renault Captur facelift - front
News

New Renault Captur receives dramatic facelift and Google-powered tech

Renault’s small SUV has taken notes from the all-electric Scenic E-Tech when it comes to design and technology
4 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content