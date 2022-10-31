DS No.4 review

Our opinion on the DS No.4

The DS No.4 hatchback is certainly a distinctive offering in the competitive, premium family hatchback market and one that has plenty of appeal. A smooth ride and refined character help it mount a real challenge to the established players, while its interior and exterior design along with generous standard kit gives buyers further reason to favour the French hatch.

Overall practicality is okay with rather cramped rear seats giving way to a sizeable boot. There’s also lots of useful onboard technology, although you will have to pay extra for the full suite of infotainment and safety systems. Even though it’s now available as an EV too, the DS No.4 isn’t blessed with intoxicating performance or class-leading efficiency, instead it’s the general levels of comfort that make it really stand out from the crowd, offering levels of substance to match its undoubted style.

About the DS No.4

The second-generation DS 4 arrived in 2021 and in 2025 it received a facelift which not only changed its name to DS No.4, but also brought a new look and an all-electric E-Tense variant - to help bring it inline with the new No.8 flagship. The addition of an EV means the No.4 not only has to compete with the likes of the BMW 1 Series, Audi A3 and Mercedes A-Class, but the Volkswagen ID.3, Cupra Born and even lower-spec versions of the Tesla Model 3. The all-electric DS No.4 E-Tense comes with a 58.3kWh battery that allows for a range of up to 280 miles.