VERDICT

The Peugeot 408 has always been an appealing, if slightly left-field choice, with an internal-combustion powertrain, but it’s at its best with a new electric motor. The E-408 is the smoothest, most refined and most responsive model in the range, and thanks to the new Government EV grant it costs the same as the petrol hybrid and is thousands of pounds less than the plug-in hybrid. What’s most significant here is that this same electric powertrain will find its way into many more mainstream Stellantis models, and it improves on the old set-up in every single way.

Peugeot has bolstered its ever-growing electric line-up with this: the new Peugeot E-408. I was a fan of the 408 when I drove it for the first time in petrol form; its roomy, space-age cabin and easy-going nature made me think of it as a more glamorous – but also pricier – Skoda Superb. So I’m keen to see how the switch to the fully electric model works out.

Conveniently, the 408 was already making use of a platform that could accommodate an electric powertrain – it’s the same EMP2 architecture utilised by the smaller E-308, among others. Last week, Auto Express announced that the E-308 had been given a nip and tuck that has boosted its tech specs. While that car hasn’t quite hit the road just yet, the powertrain it uses is already here in the E-408.