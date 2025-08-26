The new Peugeot 308 is on sale now, with prices starting from £29,995 for the hybrid version and £29,495 for the electric E-308 thanks to the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant (ECG). So the family hatchback is not only sharper-looking than before, it’s cheaper, too.

The same is true for the Peugeot 308 SW estate car, which has received the same sleek new look and sizable price cuts. The entry-level hybrid is available from £31,195, while the electric E-308 SW starts from £30,695 once the ECG has been taken into account.

Peugeot’s latest plug-in hybrid set-up is also available in both bodystyles, starting from £35,095 if you go for the 308, or £36,295 if you want the more practical 308 SW. A diesel version will be rejoining the line-up in spring 2026.

Compared to its Vauxhall Astra sister car, the new hybrid 308 costs about £1,500 more, although the new E-308 is available for roughly £3,000 less than the cheapest Astra Electric, even though the Vauxhall also qualifies for the ECG. However, you can currently get nearly £16,000 off a new (pre-reg) Astra Electric through our Buy A Car Service.

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Golf starts from under £29,000, but the base version features a pure-petrol engine and a manual gearbox. To get a Golf with mild-hybrid power and an automatic transmission similar to the entry-level 308, you’ll need to pay closer to £32,000.

Specifications and technology

The new 308 and 308 SW are available in three trim levels: Allure, GT and GT Premium. Standard kit on all includes a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights with Peugeot’s signature three-claw design, a 180-degree reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and driver-attention warning. Hybrid models have 17-inch alloy wheels, while the EVs have 18-inch rims.