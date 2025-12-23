Electric cars are great, but not for everyone

I couldn’t be happier with the unexpected early Christmas present on offer to me, you and millions of other motorists.

The gift is from an unlikely individual – an in-touch bloke called Manfred Weber, who leads the largest gaggle of MEPs at the European Parliament. Thanks mainly to him, the proposed 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars in mainland Europe now looks almost certain to be delayed. And although this, in theory, has absolutely nothing to do with the clueless British Government’s go-it-alone plan/scam/sham to outlaw such vehicles in Blighty by 2030, I now believe that date is pure fiction.

As much as they’d like to ignore the state of play today, they can’t deny that it goes a bit like this…

Pure electric cars are – and always will be – for some, not all, drivers. The sooner everyone acknowledges and accepts this irrefutable fact, the better. And while we’re at it, let’s also admit that the initial, major, oft-mentioned sales pitch about dirt-cheap recharging and running costs for such vehicles is, for countless drivers, utterly unachievable. How come? Because many – possibly most – public charging stations have wretchedly unfair, unclear, rip-off pricing policies.

So why do so many consumers use these disgracefully overpriced places? Because they don’t and can’t have their own, cheaper charging points when living in, for example, apartment blocks or narrow streets full of terraced homes. Also, Octopus Energy is now reducing the amount of ‘cheap’ off-peak hours it’s offering its EV customers. Brilliant!