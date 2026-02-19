Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Eyeing up a used car? Pay very close attention to the pictures

Shane Wilkinson explains why the latest image-editing technology can be a real nuisance when you're buying a used car

By:Shane Wilkinson
19 Feb 2026
Opinion - used car pictures

It’s an inconvenient but very real truth that the used-car market has its share of tricksters. Car-clocking, conveniently misplaced paperwork and sketchy repairs have all been legitimate causes of buyer concern for decades, but now there’s another menace that’s creeping into the classifieds at an alarming pace.

For the most part, image-editing software is used to create and enhance wonderful photography and graphic designs, but it seems that some less-than-honest used-car sellers have also taken a liking to this technology. A colourful, eye-catching photo will always look good in an advert, but editing software can be worryingly good at hiding body damage and other visual defects, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

I’m not about to say that everyone who digitally enhances their used-car pictures should immediately be condemned as a wrong’un, because some innocent sellers may genuinely just wish to give their photography a bit of a boost. 

However, I do urge all used car buyers to be a little bit vigilant when flicking through the photos of any potential purchase. One of the more obvious “enhancements” that I’ve noticed a lot lately are laughably fake backgrounds. While this doesn’t necessarily hide anything on the car, you have to wonder why the person responsible is so ashamed of showing off the location. You should ask yourself questions like “is this a legitimate seller?” and think about what else they’re prepared to hide.

Whether or not the car pictured is placed on a fake background, you should also be sure to scrutinise any advert’s pictures to see if there are tell-tale signs of suspicious editing. For example, digital tools such as paint blurring or smudging could all be used to hide defects like body damage or rust, so keep a close eye out for things such as slightly mismatched colours, broken reflections or areas that differ visually (even slightly) from the rest of a panel.

Unfortunately, the implementation of AI hasn’t helped matters, because this tech can (sometimes) do a very convincing job of making a run-down car look far better than it is. So, at the very least, it’s important to remember a golden rule of life here: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your instinct and simply walk away if your suspicions are aroused.

Cut the faff out of buying used car! Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK. Click here to buy used with Auto Express now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars
Opinion - used EV battery health

It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars

Paul Barker explains why sellers need to be clearer about battery degradation in order to give used EV buyers a confidence boost
Opinion
15 Feb 2026
Tesla Model Y alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Tesla’s top-selling SUV
Tesla Model Y alternatives 02/2026

Tesla Model Y alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Tesla’s top-selling SUV

The Tesla Model Y remains a great EV in its current form - but there are plenty of new and used alternatives that are worth a look
Best cars & vans
12 Feb 2026
Used Kia Sportage (Mk4, 2016-2021) review and buyer’s guide: popular for a very good reason
Kia Sportage Mk4 - front static

Used Kia Sportage (Mk4, 2016-2021) review and buyer’s guide: popular for a very good reason

Our full used buyer’s guide on the Kia Sportage, covering the Sportage Mk4 that was on sale between 2016 and 2021
Used car tests
6 Feb 2026
Stop waiting and buy that dream performance car now, it might just save you money!
Opinion - buying a performance car

Stop waiting and buy that dream performance car now, it might just save you money!

Auto Express’s news editor reckons now is a great time to buy a depreciation-busting, second-hand performance car
Opinion
2 Feb 2026

Most Popular

New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers
Toyota Yaris - front (watermarked)

New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers

The Mk5 Toyota Yaris will be offered with internal-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains to suit buyers’ needs, and our exclusive images preview…
News
16 Feb 2026
It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars
Opinion - used EV battery health

It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars

Paul Barker explains why sellers need to be clearer about battery degradation in order to give used EV buyers a confidence boost
Opinion
15 Feb 2026
It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK
Geely Starray UK - front action

It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK

The third-largest Chinese manufacturer could have a new car building home in Britain
News
18 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content