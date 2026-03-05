EV demand growth stalls with sales now a third behind Government targets

New-car sales in the UK in February brought an increase over the same month last year, with the 90,100 registrations representing a 7.2 per cent rise year-on-year.

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), it was also the best February for new car sales since 2004, helped by a chunky 17.6 per cent rise in private buyers, going against historic trends of retail customers holding off until new plate registrations in March. Fleet sales, which accounted for 59.4 per cent of the market, also saw a 1.8 per cent increase in comparison to February 2025.

However, it wasn’t all good news in the shortest month of the year. The volume of EVs only rose by 2.9 per cent year-on-year to just shy of 22,000 units. This is a slight dip over the total of roughly 29,600 electric cars registered in January and brings EV market share to just 22 per cent for the year-to-date – well behind the target of 33 per cent set by the Government’s Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate.

The ZEV Mandate requires manufacturers to ensure a specified proportion of their sales are fully electric. For every car under that threshold, brands are forced to pay a fine of £12,000, although they can buy ‘credits’ from other manufacturers in order to offset their sales of internal-combustion cars.