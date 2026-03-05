Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

EV demand growth stalls with sales now a third behind Government targets

EVs made up just over one in four new cars registered in February, with market share behind Government targets

By:Alastair Crooks, Tom Jervis
5 Mar 2026
Tesla Model Y - front cornering

New-car sales in the UK in February brought an increase over the same month last year, with the 90,100 registrations representing a 7.2 per cent rise year-on-year. 

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), it was also the best February for new car sales since 2004, helped by a chunky 17.6 per cent rise in private buyers, going against historic trends of retail customers holding off until new plate registrations in March. Fleet sales, which accounted for 59.4 per cent of the market, also saw a 1.8 per cent increase in comparison to February 2025.

However, it wasn’t all good news in the shortest month of the year. The volume of EVs only rose by 2.9 per cent year-on-year to just shy of 22,000 units. This is a slight dip over the total of roughly 29,600 electric cars registered in January and brings EV market share to just 22 per cent for the year-to-date – well behind the target of 33 per cent set by the Government’s Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The ZEV Mandate requires manufacturers to ensure a specified proportion of their sales are fully electric. For every car under that threshold, brands are forced to pay a fine of £12,000, although they can buy ‘credits’ from other manufacturers in order to offset their sales of internal-combustion cars.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Nevertheless, these latest figures appear grim when compared to the same period last year. In February 2025 there were fewer registrations overall, but EV sales had jumped by more than 40 per cent compared with 2024, bringing market share to over 25 per cent. In light of this, growth in the appetite for electric cars in the UK plateaued significantly last month.  

Registrations of new Tesla models, for example, dipped by 37 per cent in February compared with last year, although the firm insists that this does not reflect recent orders, which it claims “far exceed their respective months in 2025 and 2024”.

The SMMT also points towards March being a ‘pivotal’ month, referencing the wait for the new 76-plate and the support of the government’s Electric Car Grant

Just as optimistic despite the disappointing figures is Ben Nelmes, the CEO of transport research firm New AutoMotive. “It is fantastic to see one in four motorists opting for an electric car in February,” he said. “As we enter yet another fossil fuel price crisis, every electric vehicle is yet another step on the road to energy independence.”

While EV sales slowed, the real winners in February were plug-in hybrids, which saw a huge increase of 43.5 per cent compared with last year, growing their market share from 8.7 per cent to 11.6 per cent. Hybrid registrations grew by 3.3 per cent to a 13.1 per cent market share, and petrol sales also made a healthy 5.2 per cent jump last month with over 41,000 new registrations. Diesel continued its decline, losing 3.8 per cent year on year and dropping from five per cent market share to 4.5 per cent. 

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Fabric is the new leather! Today's clever car textiles give hide a hiding for interior impact
Fabric interior opinion - Tom Jervis

Fabric is the new leather! Today's clever car textiles give hide a hiding for interior impact

Consumer reporter Tom Jervis gives his insight into the resurgence of fabric interiors in cars
Opinion
5 Mar 2026
Why your car’s service history really matters
Vehicle service book

Why your car’s service history really matters

A full service history can add a lot of value to a used car. We explain everything you need to know
Tips & advice
26 Feb 2026
What are Cat N and Cat S cars? Car insurance write-off categories explained
Crashed car

What are Cat N and Cat S cars? Car insurance write-off categories explained

If a car is written off by the insurance provider, it could be assigned Category A, B, S or N status, but what does this mean and how do write-off cla…
Tips & advice
26 Feb 2026
Car optional extras explained: how to spec a car for the best resale value
Auto Express consumer editor Tom Jervis standing through a Volkswagen Passat&#039;s sunroof

Car optional extras explained: how to spec a car for the best resale value

We ask the experts which options you should specify when you’re buying your next brand-new car
Features
23 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback

If you're looking for the most cost-effective cars to run, Mike Rutherford thinks you shouldn't discount diesel
Opinion
1 Mar 2026
Most efficient electric cars 2026
Most efficient electric cars - header image

Most efficient electric cars 2026

These are the top electric cars if efficiency rather than range is key to you...
Best cars & vans
1 Mar 2026
New Polestar 2 to lose SUV looks and embrace its sporty saloon side
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 to lose SUV looks and embrace its sporty saloon side

A new Polestar 2 is set to arrive in 2027, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
2 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content