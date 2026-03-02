Fuel duty increase “under review” as upward pressure on petrol prices mounts

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed that the anticipated rise in fuel duty expected in September is currently “under review”. This comes as oil prices surge amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and the wider Middle East, and calls from opposition parties to scrap the fuel duty increase altogether.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Starmer told the House of Commons: “Fuel duty is going to remain frozen until September, and we will keep the situation under review in light of what’s happening in Iran.”

The five pence cut to fuel duty was introduced in March 2022 in an attempt to mitigate some of the effects of the war in Ukraine, and was always meant to be a temporary measure. It was announced at the autumn 2025 Budget that this would be “unwound” in several stages, beginning with a 1p rise in September 2026, followed by a further 2p increase in December and then finally another 2p increment in March 2027.

However, on Monday, oil prices spiked as high as $119 per barrel – the highest it’s been since near the start of the Ukraine war in 2022 – but soon dropped to around $89 per barrel on Wednesday. Despite this and US President Donald Trump’s claim that the conflict in Iran will be over “very soon”, there are fears that drivers will be hit from all directions.