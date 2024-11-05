Chancellor Rachel Reeves has just unveiled her fiscal plans for the nation in the Autumn Budget for 2025/26.

While it’s easy to just switch off from all the Whitehall drama – trust us, after the last few years, we don’t blame you – this year’s Budget has sent shockwaves through the car industry and will have a tangible impact on millions of drivers across the country.

So with this in mind we’ve put together a guide explaining all of the changes that will affect motorists in particular.

Pay-per-mile tax for EVs

Designed to fill the gaping financial hole created by fewer drivers spending cash at the petrol and diesel pumps, a pay-per-mile tax works by charging EV drivers a fixed rate for every mile they drive over and above a standard flat rate of VED road tax.

From April 2028, those driving EVs, and thus not spending money on petrol at all, will be charged three pence per mile. This equates to £12 for a return trip from London to Manchester, or £250-300 per year for the average driver. Plug-in hybrid cars will also be subject to a pay-per-mile tax, but at a lower rate of one-and-a-half pence – both will rise over time in-line with the Consumer Price Index.