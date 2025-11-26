Pay–per-mile tax confirmed: EV drivers to pay £££s per year to fill fuel-duty black hole
The incoming charges will be applied on top of VED road tax
EV drivers will soon be subject to a pay-per-mile road tax system, costing them an average of £200-300 per year following an announcement in the Autumn Budget by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
From April 2028, drivers of electric cars ranging from SUVs like the Tesla Model Y, to superminis like the Renault 5 will be subject to a form of road pricing, which will cost three pence per mile driven.
Those driving a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) such as the Toyota Prius will also have to pay, but at a reduced rate of one-and-a-half pence per mile – both this and the EV figure will increase annually in line with the Consumer Price Index. All of this will come on top of Vehicle Excise Duty, which currently stands at £195 per year.
The scheme, according to a report leaked early by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), will raise roughly £1.4 billion per year by 2029-30. This is despite the fact that the OBR also estimates that by the end of 2031 there will be 440,000 fewer EVs being sold than there would have otherwise been as prospective buyers are put off by the additional charges.
Labour hopes it won’t lose everyone, though, because it has also simultaneously increased the threshold above which the £425 Expensive Vehicle Supplement to VED is paid; from April 2026, only EVs costing £50,000 or more will be liable, as opposed to the current £40,000 threshold, which will remain for other fuel types.
Nevertheless, a spokesperson for Ford UK said: “This Budget sends a confusing message at a critical moment in the EV transition. Extra investment in charging and the Electric Car Grant is positive, but it cannot offset the impact of a poorly timed pay-per-mile charge on EVs and hybrids. Against a hugely challenging market, and compliance targets drifting out of reach, this is the wrong tax at the wrong time.”
Such a sentiment is mirrored by the CEO of charging firm Instavolt, Delvin Lane, who pointed out how investment in roads and charging infrastructure is being “overshadowed by new cost pressures, including the introduction of pay-per-mile charging. Such policies risk reducing EV uptake and weakening the investment case for expanding the rapid-charging network.”
At this time it’s unknown how a pay-per-mile scheme could be implemented; there have already been suggestions of check-ups during MoT tests, as well as some form of self-submission. With this in mind, the AA’s president Edmund King said: “Drivers will naturally have questions about such a scheme, which is why The AA will lead the charge for a fair and transparent system which is easy to understand. We will also need protections for certain groups, like carers who use their car for work and rural drivers who are more car dependent.”
