EV drivers will soon be subject to a pay-per-mile road tax system, costing them an average of £200-300 per year following an announcement in the Autumn Budget by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

From April 2028, drivers of electric cars ranging from SUVs like the Tesla Model Y, to superminis like the Renault 5 will be subject to a form of road pricing, which will cost three pence per mile driven.

Those driving a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) such as the Toyota Prius will also have to pay, but at a reduced rate of one-and-a-half pence per mile – both this and the EV figure will increase annually in line with the Consumer Price Index. All of this will come on top of Vehicle Excise Duty, which currently stands at £195 per year.

The scheme, according to a report leaked early by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), will raise roughly £1.4 billion per year by 2029-30. This is despite the fact that the OBR also estimates that by the end of 2031 there will be 440,000 fewer EVs being sold than there would have otherwise been as prospective buyers are put off by the additional charges.

Labour hopes it won’t lose everyone, though, because it has also simultaneously increased the threshold above which the £425 Expensive Vehicle Supplement to VED is paid; from April 2026, only EVs costing £50,000 or more will be liable, as opposed to the current £40,000 threshold, which will remain for other fuel types.