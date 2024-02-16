Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Dacia C-Neo preps for its big family car fight in 2026

Romanian firm looks ready to take on a new sector with all-new petrol-powered family car

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Nov 2025
Dacia C-Neo - front cornering7

Dacia is about to expand its range of models with a new crossover that’s known internally as C-Neo. 

The production car might have a different name when it’s unveiled in spring 2026 ahead of going on sale later in the year, but we know it’ll provide Dacia with a C-segment rival to the likes of the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf

Advertisement - Article continues below

We first got a whiff of the C-Neo back in 2022, but now we’ve been given our first look at the new Dacia thanks to some spy shots taken in Europe. Despite this being an early test car covered in camouflage, some key design elements of the C-Neo are already obvious.

We can spot the outline of Dacia’s family face - a rectangular light signature that blends into the grille that carries Dacia’s badge. It’s quite an angular front-end design, which goes with Dacia’s recent repositioning as a more robust, adventure-ready brand. 

Although not quite as rugged as the Duster and Bigster, the C-Neo gets some protruding wheelarches, although we’ll have to wait and see if they’re made from the company’s recycled ‘Starkle’ material, as they are on the SUVs

The overall profile of the C-Neo looks somewhere in between an estate and SUV. The rear window is quite sloped to give a sportier look, but if the new car is classed as a jacked-up estate, then we’ll expect a decent amount of luggage space back there. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

While we can’t see an exhaust sticking out the back, we do know the C-Neo will come with internal combustion engines also used by the Duster and Bigster. 

 Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Dacia’s then Chief Executive Officer Denis Le Vot previously said that the company is sticking to its plan – announced at Renault Group’s capital markets day in November 2022 – to add cars beyond the Bigster. “What we’re doing right now is going around all of the ideas because we intend to launch one, maybe two more models that will be C-segment in size,” he said. “They would be based on the same platform – CMF-B, period!”

Dacia C-Neo - rear 3/47

That choice of architecture is only to be expected, because Dacia has already announced that its plans for the rest of this decade are intrinsically linked to CMF-B – the same platform that also underpins the Renault Clio and Captur, along with the Nissan Juke. Building larger models on the chassis allows Dacia to tap into Renault Group economies of scale, particularly since its focus remains on efficient combustion-engined models instead of a switch to EVs.

The reliance on CMF-B makes it relatively easy to predict the technical make-up of a new Dacia family car. In base form it would feature a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 109bhp, but it would also be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol developing 128bhp and boosted by 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. Further to this, there’s potential for it to use the same 1.6-litre full-hybrid set-up as the Jogger and Duster, or even the new full-hybrid 1.8-litre four-cylinder set-up, which has been launched in the Bigster. 

Pricing is still some way from being confirmed, but we don’t expect it to be too far from the Duster’s starting price - which is currently £21,820. That would make the C-Neo far cheaper than the likes of the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf - both of which start at almost £30,000. 

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The Dacia Hipster concept could be the small EV we need
Opinion - Dacia Hipster concept

The Dacia Hipster concept could be the small EV we need

Editor Paul Barker thinks small electric cars like the Dacia Hipster concept could help accelerate the move to EVs.
Opinion
8 Oct 2025
New Dacia Hipster concept previews boxy £13k EV of the future
Dacia Hipster concept - front

New Dacia Hipster concept previews boxy £13k EV of the future

The chunky Hipster concept is Dacia’s affordable vision of an all-electric future
News
8 Oct 2025
Best and worst car brands for depreciation: Which car manufacturer holds value best?
Header image for the best and worst depreciating car brands

Best and worst car brands for depreciation: Which car manufacturer holds value best?

What brands hold onto their value the best, and which are the worst? With data from experts CDL, we reveal all.
Best cars & vans
7 Oct 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
22 Sep 2025

Most Popular

New Cupra Formentor VZ5 2026 review: 385bhp halo SUV is one to be proud of
Cupra Formentor VZ5 - front

New Cupra Formentor VZ5 2026 review: 385bhp halo SUV is one to be proud of

The hot new Cupra Formentor VZ5 offers the perfect blend of power and space
Road tests
21 Nov 2025
Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?
Mercedes CLA and Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?

On paper, Mercedes’ CLA Mk2 looks set to deliver the goods in the electric company-car sector. Has the big-selling Tesla Model 3 finally met its match…
Car group tests
22 Nov 2025
New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric
Nissan Juke - front (exclusive image)

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric

The new Nissan Juke is set to arrive in the UK in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
24 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content