Dacia is about to expand its range of models with a new crossover that’s known internally as C-Neo.

The production car might have a different name when it’s unveiled in spring 2026 ahead of going on sale later in the year, but we know it’ll provide Dacia with a C-segment rival to the likes of the Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We first got a whiff of the C-Neo back in 2022, but now we’ve been given our first look at the new Dacia thanks to some spy shots taken in Europe. Despite this being an early test car covered in camouflage, some key design elements of the C-Neo are already obvious.

We can spot the outline of Dacia’s family face - a rectangular light signature that blends into the grille that carries Dacia’s badge. It’s quite an angular front-end design, which goes with Dacia’s recent repositioning as a more robust, adventure-ready brand.

Although not quite as rugged as the Duster and Bigster, the C-Neo gets some protruding wheelarches, although we’ll have to wait and see if they’re made from the company’s recycled ‘Starkle’ material, as they are on the SUVs.

The overall profile of the C-Neo looks somewhere in between an estate and SUV. The rear window is quite sloped to give a sportier look, but if the new car is classed as a jacked-up estate, then we’ll expect a decent amount of luggage space back there.