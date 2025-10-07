Retained value shouldn’t be your only factor in choosing a new car, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to consider it. If you’re buying the car outright then a car that holds its value will be cheaper to put on your drive. If you’re buying on finance, or leasing, low depreciation tends to result in lower monthly payments. That’s because the finance company which owns the car will also get a bigger chunk of its value back at the end of the deal, and can pass those savings on to you.

There’s a huge gulf between the best and worst performers in terms of car depreciation and our guides to the fastest and slowest depreciating cars have all the information you need on specific models. If you’re car shopping though, it’s helpful to have the bigger picture of which manufacturers perform best in terms of residual values on their products.

Across the entire range of car brands selling cars in the UK, cars from the marque with the steadiest values hold on to more than 58 per cent of their list price on average. That’s after the industry standard of three years and 36,000 miles of use. Cars from the worst performer, meanwhile, retain only about half of that – 26.72 per cent.