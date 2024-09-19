New Alpine A390 beats the Porsche Macan Electric on price

Pricing for the new A390 - the second pure-electric car from Alpine – has just been announced.

Three versions will be on sale very soon with first customer deliveries expected by spring. Kicking off the range is the £61,390 GT, followed by the £65,390 Premiere Edition and the flagship £69,390 GTS.

This makes the Alpine A390 noticeably cheaper than its closest competitor, the Porsche Macan Electric, which is priced from £68,600 to £97,500. The A390 is a little more expensive than the BMW iX3 and the new electric Mercedes GLC, but in true Alpine fashion, it’s claimed to be a much more driver-focused option than those two SUVs.

The A390 joins the Renault 5-based A290 GTS as Alpine expands its electric line-up and the hot hatchback is available brand new on the Auto Express Buy A Car service with discounts of almost £5,000.

Alpine A390: pricing and specifications

The entry-level A390 GT comes with 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Sport EV tyres, adaptive headlights with LED matrix technology, a body-coloured roof, electric bootlid and an 11kW onboard charger with V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability.

As standard, every A390 gets the same combination of a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 12-inch central touchscreen - the same set up as the Renault Scenic E-Tech. But the A390 has an Alpine-specific infotainment system with lap-timers and a G-force readout, along with other bespoke elements such as the sports steering wheel and Sabelt bucket seats. Other standard-fit features include a 13-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone connectivity, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control.