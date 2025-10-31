New Alpine A390 2025 review: brilliant to drive, but compromised elsewhere

Used - available now 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 41,824 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L Cash £22,850 View RAV4 Hybrid 2023 Mercedes CLA 27,266 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L Cash £26,200 View CLA 2021 Mercedes GLE 45,899 milesAutomaticDiesel2.9L Cash £35,500 View GLE 2020 Mercedes A-Class 56,036 milesManualPetrol1.3L Cash £13,300 View A-Class

The efforts Alpine has gone to with its A390 are quick to be felt when you read into its specification. Its electric motors are bespoke, and have been developed in-house to give the A390 the only tri-motor layout in any car for under £100,000. Its 89kWh battery is also new, unique to this model and about the right size for a car of this class. For reference, it sits just above cars like the Audi Q4 e-tron, and below the Porsche Macan Electric.

The A390 isn’t a big car, though. It certainly doesn’t feel as chunky as other premium electric SUVs, and while the 21-inch wheels and high floor do shout ‘electric SUV’, the body doesn’t. Its silhouette is cab-forward, with a short bonnet and a high point on the roof just behind the driver’s head. By design or not, this is also a trait found in the mid-engined A110; the two have an aesthetic baseline that is aligned, if not identical.

Alpine’s designers have given the nose some concept car-like lighting treatments, with a complex arrangement of four small daytime running-light nubs that reference the quad lights of the A110. These are joined by a lightbar that stretches between them, and there’s also a collection of smaller LED light points below for the full effect; the actual headlights are cleverly hidden in the lower intakes.

The side is also quite complicated, with some aggressive creases and lines that aim to hide some of the body’s bulk. But in order to give the A390 shoulders, Alpine has had to narrow the cabin, impacting space inside. The rear door handles are hidden, while the back end is finished off with yet another light bar, plus a wraparound glass screen. In the flesh it does have a dainty nature; consider it a gymnast with chunky thighs compared with the Macan EV’s sumo-wrestler shape.