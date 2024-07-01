Audi Q6 e-tron review

Is the Audi Q6 e-tron a good car?

The Audi Q6 e-tron is an accomplished all-rounder, although it doesn’t really do much to stand out in the jam-packed mid-size SUV market. One area where the Q6 e-tron literally overshadows its rivals, though, is its sheer size. In fact, it’s almost too big to be referred to as ‘mid-size’. The benefit of the Audi’s large stature, though, is a generous helping of cabin space and practicality. The Audi Q6 e-tron also boasts some truly class-leading tech both inside and underneath. Ultimately, the Q6 e-tron looks, feels, and drives like an Audi – for better or worse.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Mid-size SUV Powertrain 83kWh (75.8kWh useable) battery, 1x e-motors, rear-wheel drive

100kWh (94.9kWh useable) battery, 2x e-motors, four-wheel drive Safety Not yet tested Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Audi Q6 e-tron cost?

The Audi Q6 e-tron line-up starts at just shy of £61,000, which means it undercuts the entry-level BMW iX3 by around £4,000. Moving up the range to the mid-spec S Line trim adds a £3,000 premium, while the range-topping Edition 1 sits at around £69,000.

For those who desire a bit of high-speed flavour to go with their SUV, there is also the option of the SQ6 e-tron. This offers added performance and sportier styling tweaks to the exterior and cabin, but you’ll have to pay a starting price of around £94,000 for the privilege.

Only the regular Q6 e-tron can be bought in entry-level Sport trim, but this still comes with a fair amount of standard kit, including 19-inch wheels, LED lights with digital DRLs, heated front and rear seats, three-zone climate control, a Bang & Olufsen stereo and twin OLED screens with 360-degree parking cameras.