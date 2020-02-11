Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Audi Q8 e-tron review: highly refined, but hardly efficient EV

As Audi’s flagship electric SUV, the Q8 e-tron offers superb performance, comfort and refinement

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Jan 2024
Audi Q8 e-tron - front tracking25
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
  • Excellent refinement
  • Tech-filled interior
  • Practical
  • It’s heavy and feels it
  • Rivals offer greater efficiency
  • Expensive to buy
Find your Audi Q8 e-tron
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Biggest comparison website
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

In the name switch from Audi e-tron to Audi Q8 e-tron the car also gained a substantial range boost thanks to larger batteries and more power. However, the new Q8 e-tron moniker doesn’t change the car’s core characteristics; it’s still quiet, comfortable and beautifully built, plus it comes laden with all the latest tech.

The Q8 e-tron is practical, too, with loads of space for the family and all their luggage, albeit without a seven-seat option and oddly less boot space than the pre-facelift model. But despite the on-paper improvements, Audi’s luxury electric SUV can’t match the range of key rivals like the BMW iX, nor is it particularly efficient in the real world.

About the Audi Q8 e-tron

The e-tron was Audi’s very first all-electric production car and one of the first electric SUVs on the market, albeit trailing the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace into UK showrooms. But things have come a long way since 2019, with the flagship electric SUV renamed as the Q8 e-tron, which is now just one of a rapidly growing range of electric Audis that includes the impressive e-tron GT saloon, and the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback family SUVs. A larger Q6 e-tron SUVA6 e-tron saloon and A6 Avant e-tron estate are also coming soon.

The choice of luxurious electric SUVs has also grown in recent years, with the Q8 e-tron’s closest rivals being the aforementioned Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X, the BMW iXMercedes EQC and newer EQE SUV. There are plenty more on the horizon though, namely the Lotus EletreVolvo EX90 and Polestar 3.

More reviews

Car group tests
Road tests

The Q8 e-tron slots in between the Q5 and Q7 in terms of size and interior space, and while its styling is fairly conservative, it’s instantly recognisable as a member of the Audi SUV family. Of course, if you don’t mind losing a bit of boot space, then the Q8 e-tron Sportback (formerly the e-tron Sportback) is offered with the same trim levels and powertrains as the regular SUV, but gets a slightly higher range thanks to its trendy coupe-esque sloping roofline being slightly more aerodynamic.

Audi Q8 e-tron - rear tracking25

Speaking of the big electric Audi’s running gear, as well as its new name, the Q8 e-tron got more power and a larger capacity battery pack as part of its facelift. There are three powertrains to choose from, starting with the entry-level Q8 e-tron 50, which gets a pair of electric motors for quattro all-wheel drive and a 95kWh (89kWh usable) battery.

The mid-range Q8 e-tron 55 gets a power boost and an even larger 114kWh battery (106kWh of which is usable). The maximum charging speed for this version also jumps from 150kW to 170kW, so despite the bigger battery, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up still takes about half an hour.

Finally, serving as the replacement for the e-tron S is the SQ8 e-tron, available in both SUV and Sportback forms. This uses three electric motors (just like a Tesla Model X Plaid) to produce 496bhp and 973Nm of torque, and is powered by the same battery as the Q8 e-tron 55. Being the high-performance version with the emphasis on power rather than efficiency, the electric range is unsurprisingly reduced.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Five trim levels are available for the Q8 e-tron – Sport, S line, Black Edition, Vorsprung, and SQ8 e-tron – with prices starting from around £67,000 for the regular SUV, while the equivalent Sportback coupe-SUV will cost about £2,500 more. Every model comes with 20-inch (or larger) alloy wheels, Matrix LED lights, a power-operated tailgate and adaptive air suspension, plus dual-zone climate control, Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display and the firm’s MMI infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

For an alternative guide to the Audi Q8 e-tron, visit our sister site drivingelectric.com...

Frequently Asked Questions
The Audi Q8 e-tron is certainly one of the most refined electric SUVs out there, and is really nice to drive. However, there are more efficient electric cars in the class with greater overall range.
Continue ReadingElectric motor, drive and performance
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

More on Q8 e-tron

Show me:
New Audi SQ8 e-tron 2024 review: heavy and expensive, but great to drive
Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron - front tracking
Road tests
3 Jan 2024

New Audi SQ8 e-tron 2024 review: heavy and expensive, but great to drive

The Audi SQ8 e-tron is a paradox on four wheels. Off the pace in some places yet brilliant in others
New Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition 2024 review: EV SUV with off-road upgrade
Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition - front
Road tests
2 Jan 2024

New Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition 2024 review: EV SUV with off-road upgrade

The Q8 e-tron SUV has diversified for a new off-road-focused Dakar Edition that could be popular in the UK, if Audi decides to sell it
New Audi SQ8 e-tron priced from £97,500 in the UK
Audi SQ8 Sportback - front tracking
News
16 May 2023

New Audi SQ8 e-tron priced from £97,500 in the UK

A two-tier lineup is in store for Audi’s high performance electric SUV.
Audi Q8 e-tron vs Genesis Electrified GV70: 2023 twin test review
Audi Q8 e-tron and Genesis Electrified GV70 - front tracking
Car group tests
13 May 2023

Audi Q8 e-tron vs Genesis Electrified GV70: 2023 twin test review

Audi’s Q8 e-tron gets an update and a new name – but is that enough to beat the Genesis Electrified GV70?
New Audi Q8 e-tron 2023 review
Audi Q8 e-tron - front
Road tests
24 Mar 2023

New Audi Q8 e-tron 2023 review

Improvements make the flagship Audi Q8 e-tron a worthy rival for the BMW iX and Mercedes EQE
New 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron unveiled as range-topping electric SUV
Audi Q8 e-tron - front
News
12 Dec 2022

New 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron unveiled as range-topping electric SUV

Audi has thoroughly revised its e-tron SUV with better efficiency and a new look
2022 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback teased with official spy shots
Audi Q8 e-tron spyshot 1
News
10 Mar 2022

2022 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback teased with official spy shots

Audi is giving its facelifted e-tron Sportback SUV a hefty update for 2022
BMW iX vs Audi e-tron Sportback: 2022 group test review
BMW iX vs Audi e-tron Sportback
Car group tests
29 Jan 2022

BMW iX vs Audi e-tron Sportback: 2022 group test review

BMW and Audi do battle once again - this time in the shape of electric SUVs with the new iX and e-tron Sportback
New Audi Q8 e-tron confirmed for launch in 2026
E-tron
News
13 Dec 2021

New Audi Q8 e-tron confirmed for launch in 2026

Flagship Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV will share the same PPE underpinnings as the upcoming Q6 e-tron
Audi launches free range boost for older e-tron 55 quattro models
Audi e-tron 55
News
28 Oct 2021

Audi launches free range boost for older e-tron 55 quattro models

The free software update unlocks an extra 12.4 miles from the e-tron 55 quattro’s 95kWh battery pack by increasing its usable capacity
New Audi e-tron S 2021 review
Audi e-tron S - front
Road tests
8 Apr 2021

New Audi e-tron S 2021 review

The all-electric Audi e-tron S is certainly fast, but is let down by its range
New Audi e-tron Sportback 2020 review
Road tests
8 Sep 2020

New Audi e-tron Sportback 2020 review

The coupe-inspired all-electric Audi e-tron Sportback gives the regular version a sleek new twist
New Audi e-tron S Sportback 2020 review
Road tests
16 Jul 2020

New Audi e-tron S Sportback 2020 review

Audi has upped the performance ante with its e-tron S Sportback electric SUV but the impressive pace comes at the expense of range...
Audi e-tron SUV updated with fresh tech and tweaked trim-levels
News
13 Jul 2020

Audi e-tron SUV updated with fresh tech and tweaked trim-levels

New infotainment system as well as a revised trim-level structure and some new optional extras for electric SUV
New Audi e-tron S performance SUV arrives with 489bhp
News
1 Jul 2020

New Audi e-tron S performance SUV arrives with 489bhp

Audi’s e-tron SUV receives sportier looks, more power and tweaked suspension in new S guise
New entry-level Audi e-tron 50 quattro on sale now
News
13 Feb 2020

New entry-level Audi e-tron 50 quattro on sale now

Audi’s updated e-tron line-up is on sale now in the UK – and there’s a new entry-level model priced from £59,990
Audi e-tron 55 quattro: long-term test review
Audi e-tron long termer - final report header
Long-term tests
8 Jan 2020

Audi e-tron 55 quattro: long-term test review

Final report: petrol or electric? It doesn’t matter, as the Audi e-tron is a great car
Mercedes EQC vs Audi e-tron
Mercedes EQC Audi e-tron
Car group tests
7 Sep 2019

Mercedes EQC vs Audi e-tron

The Mercedes EQC and Audi e-tron are two premium electric SUVs spearheading the EV revolution. We find out which is best.
Audi e-tron vs Jaguar I-Pace
Audi e-tron vs Jaguar I-Pace - header
Car group tests
25 Jun 2019

Audi e-tron vs Jaguar I-Pace

We see if the new all-electric Audi e-tron can gain the upper hand on our reigning Car of the Year, the Jaguar I-Pace
New Audi e-tron recalled over risk of fire
Audi e-tron
News
11 Jun 2019

New Audi e-tron recalled over risk of fire

31 of the first Audi e-trons in the UK are thought to be affected, but no fires have been reported by SUV’s early adopters
Audi e-tron vs Tesla Model X - electric car showdown
Audi e-tron vs Tesla Model X - front
Car group tests
14 Apr 2019

Audi e-tron vs Tesla Model X - electric car showdown

Can the all-new Audi e-tron SUV topple the mighty Tesla Model X? We find out in our highly anticipated electric car head-to-head
New Audi e-tron 55 quattro 2019 review
Audi e-tron - front tracking
Road tests
10 Apr 2019

New Audi e-tron 55 quattro 2019 review

The new Audi e-tron is the brand's first electric car and it promises a range of 249 miles, but does it live up to its potential?
Audi e-tron Sportback range launches in UK from £79,900
Audi e-tron Sportback - LA Motor Show
News
31 Mar 2019

Audi e-tron Sportback range launches in UK from £79,900

Zero-emission Audi e-tron Sportback coupe SUV to launch in high-spec trim levels only; priced at roughly £3,600 more than the existing equivalent e-tr…
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content