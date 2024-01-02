New Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition 2024 review: EV SUV with off-road upgrade

Verdict If we’re being cynical, we might lament the fact that Audi’s Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition only offers a vague reference to the maker’s successes at the iconic rally with which it shares a name. But the Q8’s now genuine off-road ability makes it an intriguing addition to the range. Problem is, Audi still needs convincing to build it in right-hand drive. The Audi Q8 e-tron has been a staple model in the range since 2019, but until now its off-roading ability has been considered theoretical, at best. However, keen to draw some connection to the brand’s exploits in the famed Dakar Rally, it has created the rugged looking Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition for a small production run that throws more than a few off-road toys at the recently updated electric SUV. From a technical perspective, the Dakar Edition is based on the Q8 e-tron 55 quattro, with the same dual-motor setup producing 394bhp and a chunky 664Nm of torque. This is fed by the same uprated 106kWh (usable) battery pack as the standard car. While range has yet to be tested, the higher drag levels – thanks to many of its new off-road elements – will almost certainly mean a reduction compared with the standard model’s 330-mile maximum.

Our limited amount of time on tarmac confirmed the only major difference to the standard car is an increase in road noise from the all-terrain tyres. This is otherwise a controlled and well sorted driving experience with accurate steering, excellent calibration for the throttle and brake pedal, and good ride quality. However it was our stern test off-road that pushed the car to its limits. While the notion of an all-electric adventure vehicle might seem a little counterintuitive on account of its limited range, an electric motor is actually very well suited to off-road driving. The instantaneous torque delivery combined with a long throttle pedal in the Offroad drive mode makes light work of the car's bulk while traversing challenging terrain. The dual-motor setup wasn't fazed during our experience, with next to no wheelspin, even on slick rock faces. In deep gravel and sand, the car's evenly balanced torque split doesn't allow for lurid oversteer moments, but instead feels tuned to apply power as cleanly as possible. The brake pedal, with a combination of regenerative and friction braking, wasn't quite so trustworthy though. Occasional exploratory prods of the pedal were required to ascertain exactly how much stopping power was on offer, as we raised our speed within the sandy canyons. 18 All cars are fitted with a very effective hill descent control system that will automatically activate on steep declines. But the car's limitations were met when more gruelling scenarios arose – especially when serious off-road qualities like axle articulation were required. Despite the added ground clearance, it wasn't quite enough to stop a particularly unfriendly rock from meeting the underside of the bodywork down a steep and narrow canyon. This, however, was almost certainly due to the lack of spatial awareness, than a fundamental reflection of the car's capability.

Overall, we were very impressed by how capable and flexible the Q8’s underlying chassis was in challenging terrain. This was made even more impressive when you remember this is neither a dedicated EV or 4x4 platform, but an adaption of Audi’s MLB architecture more commonly found on saloons and city-dwelling SUVs. How many customers will actually use the Dakar Edition off-road is something of a moot point, however, as Audi is expecting this car to be purchased by customers that are more attracted to its design and cool-factor. This doesn’t discount the work Audi’s done to create the Dakar, but it does put some context back into the laudable job it’s done to ensure its level of capability. The issue for the UK is that the Dakar has not yet been signed off for right-hand drive, which means that for the meantime the Dakar is not on the menu for us Brits. However, one look around the streets of the UK might lead you to believe that this is more than a little short-sighted. The Mercedes G-Class, Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender have no problem fitting in with the modern British cityscape. Model: Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition Price: £103,000(c) Engine: 114kWh battery, 2x e-motor Power/Torque: 394bhp/664Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic, all-wheel drive 0-62mph: N/A Top speed: N/A Range: N/A Charging: 170kW (10-80% 30 mins) On sale: Not confirmed for the UK