Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2025

Company car tax on PHEVs is no longer as attractive as it once was but business users can still save handsomely, especially on cars that can cover over 70 miles on EV power alone as these qualify for the six per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rate. These days, you have to buy an EV to get the lowest tax rates.

Driving experience

The best plug-in hybrids offer the smoothness and refinement of an electric car around town together with strong performance from the electrically assisted petrol engine on the open road. The main drawback comes as a result of the extra weight which can make these vehicles feel more cumbersome on a twisty road than a conventional petrol or diesel car. Performance will also suffer when the battery is flat.

The top models disguise their weight well so look out for the way the car turns and settles over undulations on your test drive. It will also help to try the car in its different driving modes as a PHEV will feel very different in EV mode driving only on electricity than it does in hybrid mode where it uses a combination of the two power sources. Most PHEVs have a mode that saves the battery charge by running on petrol or diesel alone. Give this a go for some insight into how the car feels without electrical assistance.

If you’re buying a PHEV mainly for town driving, size could be an issue as lots of the cars using this technology are larger models. Make sure you feel comfortable turning and maneuvering the car in tight spaces.

Practicality

PHEVs effectively have two powertrains, electric motors and batteries for EV power and an internal combustion engine. All these components have to go somewhere and this can lead to small reductions in practicality compared to petrol cars or pure EVs. Check the size of the boot and make sure that any bulky objects you carry regularly, like pushchairs, bikes or golf clubs, will fit.

With batteries often eating into storage space in compartments under the boot floor, check that you’re happy with the options for storing the charging cables. If there’s no option other than having them in a bag in the boot, it can be inconvenient.

If you’re thinking of making the switch, read our list of the best electric cars to buy…