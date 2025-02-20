BMW 530e Touring long-term test: German estate proves there's life in PHEVs yet

Verdict

You can accuse me of sitting on the fence if you like, but so far I’m seeing plenty of pros (and the odd con) driving this plug-in hybrid BMW 530e. I’m consistently managing 40 miles or more on EV power, which means I can glide around town emissions-free, before leaning on the petrol engine for longer journeys. The fact it drives like any other BMW is the icing on the cake.

Mileage: 1,658 miles

Regular readers may remember my colleague Alex Ingram spouting off about how plug-in hybrids are pointless, and that “without religious battery charging, they just become overweight, thirsty internal combustion-engined cars”. Like him, I’m a self-confessed electric-car advocate and have been driving them almost daily for the past six or seven years. I’ve used them for all sorts of journeys and can count on one hand the number of times I’ve struggled to charge at motorway services.

But I’m also a realist. I know how cautious the British buying public can be, and understand that switching to an EV from a trusty petrol or diesel car can feel like quite a leap. I also respect that for people who drive hundreds of miles a week, the prospect of having to re-route just to charge their car can feel like one compromise too many.

I therefore fall into a sparsely populated abyss, whereby I love electric (and petrol) cars, but appreciate the service a plug-in hybrid can provide, and the stepping stone it offers to those not quite ready to pack in petrol. As with an EV, it needs to fit your lifestyle, but PHEVs have their place – and I’ll challenge anyone who says otherwise.