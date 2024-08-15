Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New 2024 BMW M5 Touring returns with whopping 717bhp plug-in powertrain

Audi and Mercedes-AMG are no longer the only manufacturers with super estates to scare your dog

by: Jordan Katsianis
20 Aug 2024
BMW M5 Touring on display at Monterey Car Week - front17

This is the long-awaited BMW M5 Touring, a 717bhp plug-in hybrid high performance estate that has Mercedes-AMG and Audi RS’s traditional family haulers in the crosshairs. BMW M doesn’t always grant us an estate variant of its high performance M saloon, but for the first time since the E61 from the mid-2000s the M5 Touring is back, with an arguably more sensible powertrain than the previous model’s V10. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Joining the new M5 saloon, which was revealed a few months back at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new Touring features the same substantial set of powertrain and chassis upgrades, not to mention butch styling and exceptional performance figures. The technical package is based around the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired to an e-motor mounted between it and an eight-speed transmission.

Peak combined power outputs sit at 717bhp, with a 1,000Nm torque figure sent to all four wheels. It’ll race to 62mph in 3.6 seconds, 0.1 of a second behind the saloon, and top out at 155mph, or 189mph as fitted with the BMW Driver’s Package. 

As well as boosting performance, the e-motor is also capable of solely driving the M5 Touring for up to 42 miles on the WLTP cycle, thanks to an 18.6kWh battery pack. This is slightly less than the 62 miles capable from AMG’s new E 53 estate, but then the two have diverged in terms of ultimate performance, with the six-cylinder Mercedes having a more GT-like demeanour. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The M5, on the other hand, features all of BMW M’s usual chassis tricks to make the new estate a serious high performance driver’s car. This includes a bespoke body – a first for any M5 Touring – that’s 75mm wider at the front and 48mm wider at the rear, plus an extensive stiffening program that involved bracing above and below the engine, across the transmission tunnel and under the rear axle. 

BMW M5 and M5 Touring on display at Monterey Car Week - rear17

The Touring also features extra bracing around the luggage area, but this does come to detriment of space, which is rated at 500 litres with the rear seats in place and up to 1,630 litres with them down. By comparison, the standard BMW 5 Series Touring, whether in electric i5, plug-in hybrid or pure petrol forms, range between 560-570 litres. However it is larger than the new AMG E 53, which offers just 460 litres due to a raised boot floor that sits above the load lip. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Along with the heavily-revised chassis comes a cutting-edge all-wheel drive system that’s capable of running in both all-wheel drive and pure rear-drive modes. On top of this is BMW’s electronically-controlled limited slip differential on the rear wheels and a host of other high-end chassis tech such as customisable drive modes. These modes can vary almost all drive elements including the powertrain, brakes, dampers, steering, all-wheel drive system and regenerative braking. 

As with most BMW M models, the forged wheels are staggered front-to-rear at 19-inch front and 20-inch rear, both wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. BMW has not yet revealed a kerb weight, but we imagine it’ll be even higher than the saloon’s eyebrow-raising 2,430kg figure. 

But beyond just being a high performance model, the M5 Touring must act as the brand’s flagship estate, and so does this with plenty of high-end tech inclusions including unique M Sport seats, a full suite of active safety elements, and BMW’s impressive dual-screen infotainment and driver information display. The cabin is fitted as standard with Merino leather seats, and for the first time can be optioned with a full-length glass roof. 

Priced from £112,500, the M5 Touring is only £1,095 more than the saloon and will reach customers in the UK at the beginning of next year.

Click here for our list of the best fast family cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New 716bhp BMW M5 Touring estate to be unveiled on 15 August
BMW M5 Touring teased - side profile under a sheet
News

New 716bhp BMW M5 Touring estate to be unveiled on 15 August

For only the third time in its history, the M5 super-saloon will be joined by a load-lugging estate version
31 Jul 2024
New BMW M5 shouts about its 716bhp with M Performance Parts
BMW M5 with M Performance parts - front and rear 3/4
News

New BMW M5 shouts about its 716bhp with M Performance Parts

The controversial M5 is the latest BMW M car to be offered with the ‘retrofit products’
29 Jul 2024
Dramatic new BMW M5 revealed with potent 716bhp powertrain
BMW M5 - front
News

Dramatic new BMW M5 revealed with potent 716bhp powertrain

BMW’s new plug-in hybrid M5 super saloon moves up a gear, boasting over 700bhp from its electrified V8
25 Jun 2024
2024 BMW M5: our best look yet at new plug-in hybrid super-saloon
M5 spy shot - front 3/4 on the road
News

2024 BMW M5: our best look yet at new plug-in hybrid super-saloon

BMW’s upcoming M5 will see the return of the estate and an abundance of new technology
7 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content