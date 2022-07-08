New BMW 530e review: a brilliant premium PHEV

Verdict

The BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid is an exceptional all-rounder. It’s big, practical, beautifully built and good to drive, while the plug-in powertrain is one of the most rounded of its type. Run one in the right way – either as a private buyer or company-car driver – and it has the potential to cut your running costs considerably. This is the best premium hybrid car on the market, bar none.

Plug-in hybrids have come a long way in a relatively short space of time. Gone are the days when a meagre 20-mile EV range made connecting to the mains a trivial task; many will now manage three times that distance, with the added advantage of being substantially more efficient when the batteries run dry.

The latest BMW 530e is the perfect example of just how good these PHEVs have become. This is a five-metre-long, near-300bhp executive saloon car with a 62-mile WLTP-rated electric range that’ll still do 40mpg or more on a longer run. Add in the usual levels of luxury, and it makes the otherwise excellent all-electric i5 look really rather expensive.

Of course, the age-old argument is that if you can do most of your daily duties in a PHEV – and remember, the average UK driver apparently does less than 20 miles a day – then an EV should also tick a lot of boxes. But by going for the hybrid, you’ll save the best part of £15,000 on a like-for-like M Sport Pro spec – or the equivalent of around £200 per month on a PCP finance deal.