New BMW 530e review: a brilliant premium PHEV
BMW’s executive flagship is particularly well-suited to plug-in hybrid power
Verdict
The BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid is an exceptional all-rounder. It’s big, practical, beautifully built and good to drive, while the plug-in powertrain is one of the most rounded of its type. Run one in the right way – either as a private buyer or company-car driver – and it has the potential to cut your running costs considerably. This is the best premium hybrid car on the market, bar none.
Plug-in hybrids have come a long way in a relatively short space of time. Gone are the days when a meagre 20-mile EV range made connecting to the mains a trivial task; many will now manage three times that distance, with the added advantage of being substantially more efficient when the batteries run dry.
The latest BMW 530e is the perfect example of just how good these PHEVs have become. This is a five-metre-long, near-300bhp executive saloon car with a 62-mile WLTP-rated electric range that’ll still do 40mpg or more on a longer run. Add in the usual levels of luxury, and it makes the otherwise excellent all-electric i5 look really rather expensive.
Of course, the age-old argument is that if you can do most of your daily duties in a PHEV – and remember, the average UK driver apparently does less than 20 miles a day – then an EV should also tick a lot of boxes. But by going for the hybrid, you’ll save the best part of £15,000 on a like-for-like M Sport Pro spec – or the equivalent of around £200 per month on a PCP finance deal.
You’ll trade the i5’s 81.2kWh (usable) battery for a smaller 19.4kWh unit, of course, but with the added reassurance of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine – extending the i5’s 356-mile range to 600 miles or more.
Better still, in our hands, we’ve actually beaten the 530e’s claimed 62-mile maximum; a recent journey in a Touring estate model saw us cover 63 miles over a mixture of urban and rural roads, plus faster dual carriageways, without using a drop of fuel – and still with 13 per cent battery charge remaining. By nudging 70 miles of range, the 530e is within spitting distance of the Mercedes E 300 e when it comes to outright EV efficiency.
Speaking of efficiency, we’ve found the 530e easily capable of 40-45mpg even when low on charge; the clever hybrid system ensures the high-voltage battery is never truly empty, leaning on the effective regenerative brakes, and shutting down the engine when coasting. On a single journey of over 180 miles, we returned an engine-off eDrive share of 41 per cent.
Company car drivers may be drawn to the electric i5’s three per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) grouping, but the 530e’s strong range and low emissions only attract a nine per cent rating. That’s equivalent to an extra £1,300-ish per year for higher-rate tax payers, which is quite a chunk of money, but the flexibility of a plug-in powertrain could be enough to swing the deal.
Anyway, enough about fuel economy and costs, what’s the 530e like to drive? You might reasonably expect a tale of two halves – petrol and electric – but in reality, the way the 5 Series PHEV blends its two power sources means one doesn’t feel enormously different to the other. Refined, smooth and reasonably punchy, the 530e quietly goes about its business in EV mode, belying its size while cocooning you from the outside world.
Breach the parameters for electric-only running – either by flooring the throttle or running low on charge – and the engine kicks in almost seamlessly, adding assistance without disturbing the peace. You still get that initial hit of electric torque as the e-motor fills in the gaps that might be felt in a non-hybrid alternative, building speed in a linear fashion; the 5 is fast enough (0-62mph takes 6.3 seconds) without ever feeling particularly quick.
There are various drive modes, though the two of note are ‘Efficient’ and ‘Sport’. Both do as they say on the tin, with the former prioritising EV power, and the latter forcing the petrol engine to fire up for peak power. This will hold the battery’s charge, and even top it up slightly during sustained use. There is a ‘deactivate electric’ setting in the infotainment sub-menus, but in our experience, it doesn’t always do as it’s told.
Yet arguably the best bit about the 530e (and any 5 Series for that matter, including the BMW i5) is that it still manages to drive like a BMW. Its responses are sharp, and despite weighing over two tonnes, it feels relatively deft on a twisty road. Beware of its size though – this is not a small car, and at times feels more akin to an old BMW 7 Series than a modern 5. Especially when parking.
Inside, the high-quality cabin shows absolutely no signs of cost cutting. The usual BMW-style thick-rimmed steering wheel is present and correct – one of the things we don’t love, incidentally – but it’s wrapped in beautifully soft material, and complements the soft-touch dashboard and doors. The widescreen infotainment is among the best in the business, too, and even comes with the firm’s soon-to-be-phased-out iDrive clickwheel. It’s handy, although if you favour Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, you might be surprised at how little you use it.
Space is another highlight. The back seats are roomy enough, if not quite limo-like, and the boot – at 520 litres – is 30 litres larger than you’ll find in the i5. As mentioned, there’s a Touring estate if you need the extra room, with that car’s fold-flat seats opening up a gargantuan 1,700 litres when necessary.
|Model:
|BMW 530e M Sport Pro
|Price:
|£62,655
|On sale:
|Now
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol PHEV
|Power/torque:
|295bhp/450Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|6.3 seconds
|Top speed:
|143mph
|Economy/CO2:
|403.5mpg/15g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,060/1,900/1,515mm
