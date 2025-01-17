BMW M5 vs Porsche Panamera: which is the superior super-saloon?

This year marks the 45th birthday of the BMW M5. One of the most lauded performance saloons of the last half century, it’s a car that set the template for supercar performance in a sensible four-door suit.

Now, BMW has unleashed its all-new seventh-generation model, and as expected, it’s the most powerful version of the M5 ever. But that only tells part of the story, because helping to achieve a staggering 717bhp output is a healthy dose of hybrid assistance. The approach has been put to brilliant effect in some performance cars, such as the Ferrari 296 GTB and the McLaren Artura, so we’re fascinated to see if, and how, the plug-in tech can enhance an already compelling formula.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s an approach taken by one of the M5’s key rivals, too. While the Porsche Panamera isn’t all-new like the BMW, Stuttgart’s flagship has seen a mid-life refresh. In terms of performance, this Turbo E-Hybrid is closest to matching the incredible on-paper specs of the M5, and it’s working to the same formula of a luxury saloon car with the ability to keep pace with almost anything on the road. So is the M5 still the king of the super-saloons, or does Porsche offer a better solution?

BMW M5

Model: BMW M5 Price: £111,405 Powertrain: 4.4 V8 twin turbo, 1 x e-motor, 18.6Wh battery, 717bhp 0-62mph: 3.5 seconds Test efficiency: 34.0mpg EV range: 48 miles Annual VED: £590

It might be odd to suggest that the BMW M5 is competitively priced, but with a starting price of around £111,000, it’s on a par with the non-hybrid Audi RS 7 and significantly less expensive than the Panamera, which offers the same sort of performance. Whether those capable of spending well over six figures on a performance car care about such things is another question entirely.