Audi RS 6 Avant review

That includes a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to assist the 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine and help improve efficiency. The car is based on the conventional A6 Avant (no RS 6 saloon will be offered this time), so it sits on the same MLB evo platform with upgraded materials that add more strength and rigidity to the car.

Audi has gone with a multi-link suspension setup front and rear, with adaptive air suspension as standard. The top-of-the-range Vorsprung models come with RS plus sports suspension (available as an option on less pricey models) that features Dynamic Ride Control, helping to reduce body roll and pitch in the sportier driving modes.

There are four versions of the RS 6, starting with the standard Performance version, followed by the Performance Carbon Black, which mostly adds cosmetic changes. For those looking for an extra focus on gadgets will need the Performance Carbon Vorsprung, which includes our preferred RS Sports Suspension Plus with Dynamic Ride Control (available as a £1,300 option on lesser versions). Finally, there’s the already sold-out GT, which features unique alloys and carbon front wings and bonnet, a coilover suspension set-up that requires a spanner to make adjustments, and a higher top speed of 190mph compared with the standard car’s 174mph limiter.

Engines, performance & drive

The talent of the Audi RS 6 is its ability to handle the daily commute just as easily as it can deploy its huge 621bhp performance potential on wet and greasy roads. We prefer its optional steel sprung suspension with Dynamic Ride Control the most, because it adds an extra layer of precision that’s most welcome in a powerful estate car that’s capable of up to 174mph (190mph in GT form), and weighs well over two tonnes. Read more about the Audi RS 6's engine, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

Given its price and performance, the Audi RS 6 isn’t going to be a car you can run on a shoestring, with high insurance costs, a hefty company car and private buyer tax bill, and a not inconsiderable thirst for fuel (especially if you’re enjoying yourself). However, that’s to be expected from a high-performance car. You might be able to get reasonable fuel economy from the V8 on a longer run utilising its cylinder deactivation technology. Read more about the Audi RS 6's MPG, CO2 and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

You get the luxurious interior expected of a £100,000 plus car with the Audi RS 6, with lots of high-quality materials. There are plenty of screens on display, with the digital virtual cockpit screen ahead of the driver being a doddle to use and full of useful information. We would prefer more physical controls for the air-con system to make small adjustments while driving easier, though. Read more about the Audi RS 6's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The highly practical nature of the Audi RS 6 Avant continues to shine through, and its boot isn’t compromised like in its newer plug-in hybrid rivals by a space-hungry battery pack - allowing you to pack more into an RS 6 than its closest competition can handle. The RS 6 is also a big car with plenty of space for those sitting in the front or the back, reinforcing the fact that you can use this fast estate as an everyday car. Read more about the Audi RS 6's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

It’s a real shame that the Audi brand continues to slip down the ranks in our Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, falling behind its main premium rivals to feature near the bottom of the manufacturer's rankings. You get plenty of standard safety assistance technology to help prevent you from getting into a collision in the first place. Read more about the Audi RS 6’s reliability and safety…

Audi RS 6 Avant alternatives

The Audi RS 6’s key rivals in the battle for fast estate supremacy come in the form of the BMW M5 Touring and Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate. While the M5 Touring offers a colossal 717bhp, its plug-in hybrid powertrain might not be to everyone’s taste for a hot performance car and the E53 uses similar technology.

If you just have to go for high-riding SUV style, you could still stick with Audi and opt for the Audi RS Q8. Equipped with the same engine as the RS 6, it’s not as good to drive, but is just as practical, so it really comes down to personal choice.