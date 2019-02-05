The rakish and stylish exterior houses a quality-rich cabin that’s filled with plenty of up-to-date technology and three digital screens. Based on the interior alone, the A6 Avant can rival some of the best in the segment, feeling like a smaller version of the Audi A8 limo.

The current model is wider and taller than the one it replaced, which equates to a larger cabin. Curiously, the luggage capacity remains unchanged at 565 litres.

It may feel like SUVs are taking over our roads, but the Audi A6 Avant is indisputable proof that there’s still a place for the traditional large estate car . The current A6 has been with us since 2018, but it still offers a highly impressive combination of style, driving dynamics and, perhaps most importantly of all, practicality.

However, newer rivals offer plug-in hybrid models with superior electric range and lower emissions, or provide an all-electric option for lower company car tax costs. Plus, while the A6 Avant is versatile enough for family life, some competitors — namely the Mercedes E-Class Estate — offer greater boot space in both regular and plug-in hybrid forms.

The Audi A6 Avant offers a sumptuous cabin with plenty of up-to-date tech, all wrapped up in a sleek and sophisticated exterior. There’s much to like about its comfortable and refined road manners, and it still makes for a great alternative to an SUV .

The A6 Avant shares the same core engine line-up as the saloon. The entry-level 2.0-litre four-cylinder 40 TFSI petrol is mated to an S tronic automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, while the more powerful 45 TFSI petrol and 40 TDI diesel get quattro four-wheel drive.

These engines benefit from a 48-volt mild hybrid system that allows coasting at speed to improve fuel economy while delivering a power boost to aid initial acceleration.

There’s also the choice of a 50 TFSI e plug-in hybrid variant. This consists of a 2.0-litre petrol engine working in tandem with a single electric motor. The result is a claimed fuel economy figure of well over 200mpg, although achieving this in the real world will prove challenging.

The core A6 Avant range has three trim levels: Sport, S Line, and Black Edition, all of which are generously equipped.

Further up the range are the S6 Avant and RS 6 Avant performance models. Unusually for a sporty car, the S6 Avant opts exclusively for diesel power, and its 3.0-litre TDI engine pumps out 339bhp and 700Nm of torque. The range-topping RS 6, meanwhile, is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine producing 621bhp and 850Nm of torque.

The S6 is available in Black Edition or Vorsrpung trim, while the RS 6 has the choice of performance, Carbon Black or Carbon Vorsrpung spec.

Prices start from around £45,000 for the A6 Avant 40 TFSI Sport, increasing to nearly £48,000 for the S line. At the top of the core range is the TFSI e Black Edition, which commands over £65,000. Predictably, buyers can choose from a wide range of comfort, technology and safety options, many with a four-figure price tag.

The executive estate market has shrunk over recent years, but the A6 Avant still faces some capable competition. Its age-old Mercedes E-Class Estate and BMW 5 Series Touring rivals are still going strong, while some fully-electric contenders, such as the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer and BMW i5 Touring, have also entered the ring,

In response to these new arrivals, the next-generation A6 will be a fully-electric model called the A6 Avant e-tron. The next combustion-powered estate will become the A7 Avant.