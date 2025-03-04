New Audi A6 Avant 2025 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
The new Audi A6 Avant has been revealed with a super sleek design for more lifestyle-oriented customers
Audi’s new model offensive is now at full speed, with the next car to arrive the striking new A6 Avant. Launching ahead of a saloon which is due in a few months, the full-size premium estate was initially meant to pick up the A7 moniker, but will instead be sold wearing the traditional A6 nameplate, alongside the all-electric A6 e-tron version, thanks to a U-turn in strategy from the German firm.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid
|Body style
|Estate
|Powertrain
|Petrol mild-hybrid, diesel mild-hybrid
|Price
|From £52,510
What powertrain options and performance can we expect?
It will initially arrive with two ICE powertrain options and three trim levels in the UK, with the range starting from £52,510 for the entry-level TFSI Sport, rising to £64,480 for the fully loaded TDI in First Edition trim. All models are available to order from 1 April, with cars reaching customers by mid-June.
The range will open with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol model that offers 200bhp and 340Nm of torque powering the front wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. It’ll sprint from 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds and max out at 149mph.
To cater for high-mileage buyers, there’s also a 2.0-litre diesel with 200bhp, which offers an increased 400Nm of torque and quattro four-wheel drive. This model cuts the 0-62mph time to seven seconds dead.
A key addition to the diesel is Audi’s new MHEV Plus mild-hybrid tech. This differs from previous offerings by increasing the size of the e-motor, which is capable of producing 24bhp and 230Nm of torque. Now it doesn’t just act as a starter generator, but can also drive the car on its own at parking speeds. The system is also able to recuperate energy at up to 25kW, ensuring the compact lithium-ion battery is always topped up.
A front-wheel-drive diesel and turbocharged V6 petrol with 367bhp will also be available in other markets, while the UK range will soon diversify with a range of plug-in hybrid powertrains, including those which will power the high-performance S6 and RS 6 models that we know are in the works.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Audi A6 Avant TFSI
|200nhp
|8.3 secs
|144mph
|Audi A6 Avant TDI quattro
|200bhp
|7.0 secs
|149mph
|Audi A6 Avant V6 TFSI (non UK)
|365bhp
|4.7 secs
|155mph
What do we know about the efficiency and running costs?
Audi has not confirmed economy or efficiency ratings for any of the powertrains as yet, but as the new A6 shares many of its underpinnings with the A5 Avant, we can make an educated guess as to what to expect.
In terms of mpg, the entry-level 200bhp TFSI model will likely hover around the mid-to-high 30s, with the diesel set to add around 10mpg to the total, with figures in the high 40s or even low 50s possible. The A6’s extra size and weight will obviously have to be taken into account, but thanks to the car’s slippery drag co-efficient, the difference should be subtle.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Audi A6 Avant TFSI
|35-38mpg (approx)
|TBC
|Audi A6 Avant TDI quattro
|47-51mpg (approx)
|TBC
What is the exterior and interior design like?
Looking at its aggressive design, it’s clear that Audi has not held back on even the base version of the A6 Avant, as it features pumped up wheelarches paired with a very sleek silhouette. Audi’s designers told us that due to the shift of family car buyers to SUVs such as the Q7, they were able to give the A6 Avant much more of a ‘lifestyle’ feel than before, compromising on ultimate boot space for the sake of enhanced style.
This svelte shape also results in a low drag co-efficient of just 0.25, helping with efficiency at high speeds. Elements such as aero-focused wheels and clever management of air around the front bumper also assist in this regard.
Put the A6 Avant side by side with its smaller A5 sibling and you’ll see that while they look similar, they are differently proportioned. On this model, the grille stretches all the way down to the base of the bumper, and the headlights sit higher and wider across the nose. The headlights are available with Matrix LED and Digital Light technology as options, and also feature a hexagonal metal screen over the configurable daytime running lights.
The lighting at the rear is just as dramatic, with new two-piece units that incorporate a lower light bar, and brake lights with OLED panels mounted above. Wheel sizes stretch from 18 to 21 inches, with some of the larger options available in lighter forged designs.
Inside, the A6 carries the weight of needing to re-establish Audi’s once coveted reputation for offering top-class interiors, after its recent models were criticised for a drop in quality.
The good news is that everything you touch feels suitably solid and substantial. The materials are generally excellent, with almost all the touchpoints covered in soft-touch plastic or leather-like fabrics. Overall it does a convincing job of feeling a step up over competition such as the Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5 Series, and while there is a little bit of scratch-prone black plastic around the centre console, it matches the car’s generally high-tech feel.
What do we know about the infotainment system?
The new A6’s infotainment system is the same next-generation MMI set-up as found on other models in the range. This combines a large 14.5-inch touchscreen display with a 12.3-inch driver’s display in a single curved housing. The screen quality is high, with white-on-black graphics and plenty of space for dedicated functions, including a shortcut bar and key heating and ventilation controls.
Audi has retained some physical controls in the cabin, with elements such as a volume knob, driver modes and the start stop button all in easy reach from the centre console, plus there’s a passenger display fitted in high-spec trims.
The driver’s display isn’t quite as customisable as it once was, but its responsiveness and graphics are impressive. It’s controlled through the steering wheel, but the touch-sensitive buttons can grate, as they simply don’t work as well as the scroll wheels on previous models.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and on high-spec variants a further passenger display will be included offering a range of functionality, such as the ability to set the sat nav, change the media or even watch films. The screen also has a special filter that means it’s impossible to be seen from the driver’s seat, so watching movies and TV shows while on the move will be possible.
How practical is the Audi A6 Avant and how big is the boot space?
If there’s one obvious compromise with the new A6 Avant, it’s the dramatic drop in the roofline. Compared to the significantly boxier and more upright Mercedes E-Class, the A6 Avant trails on boot size by nearly 150 litres, with a capacity of 503 litres. This can be increased to 1,564 with the second row lowered, but even then it’s still nearly 300 litres down on the Mercedes.
The actual boot itself is square, features a small amount of under-floor storage and comes with plenty of hooks and other little additions to make it as versatile as possible. The second row of seating can drop as standard in a 40:20:40 split, with that centre section lowering independently to allow for long items such as skis to fit with four passengers in place.
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,990
|Width
|1,880
|Height
|1,640
|Number of seats
|5
|Boot space
|503 litres
What safety tech does the Audi A6 Avant have?
Audi will launch the A6 with a full roster of active and passive safety kit under one umbrella, called the ‘Drive and Park’ assistance package. This includes adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition and alert, a rear camera and a parking assistant. There’s also lane departure warning, cross-traffic alert, swerve assist, front turn assist and an emergency braking function.
What will the Audi A6 Avant price be?
UK models will be available in three trim lines across both engines. Entry-level Sport models will start at £52,510 for the petrol and £56,780 for the diesel.
Equipment highlights include 18-inch wheels, Matrix LED headlights, wireless phone charging and the 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Audi also includes a full parking assist system with surround-view cameras and adaptive cruise control.
S Line models cost an extra £1,800 and throw in sportier bumpers and larger 19-inch wheels, plus sports suspension with a 20mm drop in ride height and a collection of interior upgrades.
Finally, Edition 1 models add 20-inch wheels, black exterior styling elements, red brake calipers and sports seats in Dynamica microfibre trim, for a further £4,900.
