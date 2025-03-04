Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Audi A6 Avant 2025 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

The new Audi A6 Avant has been revealed with a super sleek design for more lifestyle-oriented customers

By:Jordan Katsianis
4 Mar 2025
Audi A6 Avant - front22

Audi’s new model offensive is now at full speed, with the next car to arrive the striking new A6 Avant. Launching ahead of a saloon which is due in a few months, the full-size premium estate was initially meant to pick up the A7 moniker, but will instead be sold wearing the traditional A6 nameplate, alongside the all-electric A6 e-tron version, thanks to a U-turn in strategy from the German firm.

Key specs 
Fuel typePetrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Body styleEstate
PowertrainPetrol mild-hybrid, diesel mild-hybrid
PriceFrom £52,510

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

It will initially arrive with two ICE powertrain options and three trim levels in the UK, with the range starting from £52,510 for the entry-level TFSI Sport, rising to £64,480 for the fully loaded TDI in First Edition trim. All models are available to order from 1 April, with cars reaching customers by mid-June. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The range will open with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol model that offers 200bhp and 340Nm of torque powering the front wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. It’ll sprint from 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds and max out at 149mph. 

To cater for high-mileage buyers, there’s also a 2.0-litre diesel with 200bhp, which offers an increased 400Nm of torque and quattro four-wheel drive. This model cuts the 0-62mph time to seven seconds dead.

Audi A6 Avant - rear

A key addition to the diesel is Audi’s new MHEV Plus mild-hybrid tech. This differs from previous offerings by increasing the size of the e-motor, which is capable of producing 24bhp and 230Nm of torque. Now it doesn’t just act as a starter generator, but can also drive the car on its own at parking speeds. The system is also able to recuperate energy at up to 25kW, ensuring the compact lithium-ion battery is always topped up. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

A front-wheel-drive diesel and turbocharged V6 petrol with 367bhp will also be available in other markets, while the UK range will soon diversify with a range of plug-in hybrid powertrains, including those which will power the high-performance S6 and RS 6 models that we know are in the works.

ModelPower0-62mphTop speed
Audi A6 Avant TFSI200nhp8.3 secs144mph
Audi A6 Avant TDI quattro200bhp7.0 secs149mph
Audi A6 Avant V6 TFSI (non UK)365bhp4.7 secs155mph

What do we know about the efficiency and running costs? 

Audi has not confirmed economy or efficiency ratings for any of the powertrains as yet, but as the new A6 shares many of its underpinnings with the A5 Avant, we can make an educated guess as to what to expect.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In terms of mpg, the entry-level 200bhp TFSI model will likely hover around the mid-to-high 30s, with the diesel set to add around 10mpg to the total, with figures in the high 40s or even low 50s possible. The A6’s extra size and weight will obviously have to be taken into account, but thanks to the car’s slippery drag co-efficient, the difference should be subtle. 

ModelMPGCO2
Audi A6 Avant TFSI35-38mpg (approx)TBC
Audi A6 Avant TDI quattro47-51mpg (approx)TBC

What is the exterior and interior design like?

Looking at its aggressive design, it’s clear that Audi has not held back on even the base version of the A6 Avant, as it features pumped up wheelarches paired with a very sleek silhouette. Audi’s designers told us that due to the shift of family car buyers to SUVs such as the Q7, they were able to give the A6 Avant much more of a ‘lifestyle’ feel than before, compromising on ultimate boot space for the sake of enhanced style. 

Audi A6 Avant - dash

This svelte shape also results in a low drag co-efficient of just 0.25, helping with efficiency at high speeds. Elements such as aero-focused wheels and clever management of air around the front bumper also assist in this regard.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Put the A6 Avant side by side with its smaller A5 sibling and you’ll see that while they look similar, they are differently proportioned. On this model, the grille stretches all the way down to the base of the bumper, and the headlights sit higher and wider across the nose. The headlights are available with Matrix LED and Digital Light technology as options, and also feature a hexagonal metal screen over the configurable daytime running lights. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The lighting at the rear is just as dramatic, with new two-piece units that incorporate a lower light bar, and brake lights with OLED panels mounted above. Wheel sizes stretch from 18 to 21 inches, with some of the larger options available in lighter forged designs. 

Inside, the A6 carries the weight of needing to re-establish Audi’s once coveted reputation for offering top-class interiors, after its recent models were criticised for a drop in quality.

The good news is that everything you touch feels suitably solid and substantial. The materials are generally excellent, with almost all the touchpoints covered in soft-touch plastic or leather-like fabrics. Overall it does a convincing job of feeling a step up over competition such as the Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5 Series, and while there is a little bit of scratch-prone black plastic around the centre console, it matches the car’s generally high-tech feel.

What do we know about the infotainment system? 

The new A6’s infotainment system is the same next-generation MMI set-up as found on other models in the range. This combines a large 14.5-inch touchscreen display with a 12.3-inch driver’s display in a single curved housing. The screen quality is high, with white-on-black graphics and plenty of space for dedicated functions, including a shortcut bar and key heating and ventilation controls.

Audi A6 Avant - interior

Audi has retained some physical controls in the cabin, with elements such as a volume knob, driver modes and the start stop button all in easy reach from the centre console, plus there’s a passenger display fitted in high-spec trims.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The driver’s display isn’t quite as customisable as it once was, but its responsiveness and graphics are impressive. It’s controlled through the steering wheel, but the touch-sensitive buttons can grate, as they simply don’t work as well as the scroll wheels on previous models. 

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and on high-spec variants a further passenger display will be included offering a range of functionality, such as the ability to set the sat nav, change the media or even watch films. The screen also has a special filter that means it’s impossible to be seen from the driver’s seat, so watching movies and TV shows while on the move will be possible.

How practical is the Audi A6 Avant and how big is the boot space?

If there’s one obvious compromise with the new A6 Avant, it’s the dramatic drop in the roofline. Compared to the significantly boxier and more upright Mercedes E-Class, the A6 Avant trails on boot size by nearly 150 litres, with a capacity of 503 litres. This can be increased to 1,564 with the second row lowered, but even then it’s still nearly 300 litres down on the Mercedes. 

Audi A6 Avant - boot

The actual boot itself is square, features a small amount of under-floor storage and comes with plenty of hooks and other little additions to make it as versatile as possible. The second row of seating can drop as standard in a 40:20:40 split, with that centre section lowering independently to allow for long items such as skis to fit with four passengers in place.

Dimensions 
Length4,990
Width1,880
Height1,640
Number of seats5
Boot space503 litres

What safety tech does the Audi A6 Avant have? 

Audi will launch the A6 with a full roster of active and passive safety kit under one umbrella, called the ‘Drive and Park’ assistance package. This includes adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition and alert, a rear camera and a parking assistant. There’s also lane departure warning, cross-traffic alert, swerve assist, front turn assist and an emergency braking function. 

What will the Audi A6 Avant price be?

UK models will be available in three trim lines across both engines. Entry-level Sport models will start at £52,510 for the petrol and £56,780 for the diesel. 

Equipment highlights include 18-inch wheels, Matrix LED headlights, wireless phone charging and the 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Audi also includes a full parking assist system with surround-view cameras and adaptive cruise control

S Line models cost an extra £1,800 and throw in sportier bumpers and larger 19-inch wheels, plus sports suspension with a 20mm drop in ride height and a collection of interior upgrades. 

Finally, Edition 1 models add 20-inch wheels, black exterior styling elements, red brake calipers and sports seats in Dynamica microfibre trim, for a further £4,900. 

CHECK OUT OUR AUDI A6 E-TRON DEALS

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Audi A6 Avant review
Audi A6 Avant - front tracking

Audi A6 Avant review

The Audi A6 Avant is proof that an SUV needn’t be the default choice for families
In-depth reviews
8 Mar 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month
Jaecoo 7 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month

The new Jaecoo 7 has Range Rover-inspired looks at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March
News
2 Mar 2025
Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices
Opinion - VW Golf

Dacia, Renault and VW are delivering new cars at the right prices

Mike Rutherford takes a look at new car sales figures across Europe
Opinion
2 Mar 2025
Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?
Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe - front tracking

Kia EV6 vs Skoda Enyaq Coupe: which svelte electric family car is the best buy?

Who said SUVs have to be high, wide and boxy? The facelifted Kia EV6 and Skoda Enyaq Coupé blend traditional cues with a trendy, low roof approach
Car group tests
1 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content