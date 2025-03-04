New Audi A6 Avant 2025 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Audi’s new model offensive is now at full speed, with the next car to arrive the striking new A6 Avant. Launching ahead of a saloon which is due in a few months, the full-size premium estate was initially meant to pick up the A7 moniker, but will instead be sold wearing the traditional A6 nameplate, alongside the all-electric A6 e-tron version, thanks to a U-turn in strategy from the German firm.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid Body style Estate Powertrain Petrol mild-hybrid, diesel mild-hybrid Price From £52,510

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

It will initially arrive with two ICE powertrain options and three trim levels in the UK, with the range starting from £52,510 for the entry-level TFSI Sport, rising to £64,480 for the fully loaded TDI in First Edition trim. All models are available to order from 1 April, with cars reaching customers by mid-June.

The range will open with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol model that offers 200bhp and 340Nm of torque powering the front wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. It’ll sprint from 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds and max out at 149mph.

To cater for high-mileage buyers, there’s also a 2.0-litre diesel with 200bhp, which offers an increased 400Nm of torque and quattro four-wheel drive. This model cuts the 0-62mph time to seven seconds dead.

A key addition to the diesel is Audi’s new MHEV Plus mild-hybrid tech. This differs from previous offerings by increasing the size of the e-motor, which is capable of producing 24bhp and 230Nm of torque. Now it doesn’t just act as a starter generator, but can also drive the car on its own at parking speeds. The system is also able to recuperate energy at up to 25kW, ensuring the compact lithium-ion battery is always topped up.