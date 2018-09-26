Used Audi A5 (Mk1, 2007-2016) review

Verdict

While Audis of this vintage were often criticised for their disappointing dynamics, the A5 was better; it is still very enjoyable to drive, as well as great to look at and well built. Opt for a car with the optional Sport package and the handling is even better, but comfort is adversely affected, so try before you buy. Indeed, before you buy any A5 you need to make sure it has the right engine, gearbox, wheels and suspension. Get it wrong and you might wonder what all the fuss is about, but get it right and the chances are you’ll want to keep your A5 forever.

Which one should I buy?

Best Audi A5 for equipment: 2.0 TDI Black Edition

2.0 TDI Black Edition Best Audi A5 for fuel economy: 2.0 TDI Ultra SE

2.0 TDI Ultra SE Best Audi A5 for performance: RS5

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 3.0 TDI has four-wheel drive as standard, but these cars can be costly to run. The best all-rounder is the 2.0 TDI, which is economical, torquey and smooth. The 2.7 TDI offers a half-way house but is available only with the CVT auto gearbox.

At launch, the entry-level A5 came with 17-inch alloys, a space-saver spare wheel, leather trim, 10-speaker hi-fi, xenon headlights, three-zone climate control, rear parking sensors plus electrically heated and adjustable door mirrors. The Sport added lower, stiffer suspension, more supportive seats and 18-inch wheels. Leather, the 10-speaker audio system and tri-zone climate were later dropped from entry-level cars and reserved for the SE, launched in spring 2009.

What are the alternatives?

The BMW 3 Series isn’t any roomier than the A5, but it’s better to drive. Build quality is superb and engine choices are wide-ranging; there’s also a choice of coupe or coupe-cabriolet bodystyles. The Mercedes E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet offer excellent build quality and some superb engines, with refinement and reliability.