In-depth reviews

BMW 5 Series review

The BMW 5 Series goes large on technology and electrification, but the keen dynamics of the previous model remain

by: Alex Ingram, Max Adams
28 Jun 2024
BMW 530e - front tracking22
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£51,605 to £88,495
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Handling
  • Refinement
  • Interior design and finish
  • Low-speed ride
  • Digital displays look fussy
  • 520i much cheaper than PHEV
Quick verdict

Once again, the latest BMW 5 Series is a staggeringly capable all-rounder. Comfortable, great to drive, and wonderfully luxurious inside, there are very few flaws to find anywhere. 

The only real sticking point is that the highly impressive all-electric BMW i5 is only slightly more expensive and likely to be a better bet for company car drivers than the plug-in hybrid models. We’re not sure if private buyers would be willing to pay the significant price increase between the 520i petrol and 530e plug-in hybrid.

Key specs

Fuel type

Petrol, plug-in hybrid

Body style

Four-door saloon and five-door estate

Powertrain

2.0-litre, 4cyl, turbocharged, petrol

2.0-litre, 4cyl, turbocharged, petrol plus 1x e-motor

3.0-litre, 6cyl, turbocharged, petrol plus 1x e-motor

Safety

5-Star EuroNCAP (2023)

Warranty

3yrs/unlimited miles

BMW 5 Series: price, specs and rivals

It’s a sign of the times that the latest BMW 5 Series has ditched diesel in the UK in favour of an electrified range mostly made up of mild- and plug-in hybrid power, or has ditched the combustion engine altogether in the form of the all-electric BMW i5.

Whether removing a diesel option is a good idea remains to be seen, especially when rivals such as the Audi A6 and Mercedes E-Class still offer such powerplants – the latter of which includes both efficient four-cylinder and swifter six-cylinder options. The rest of the executive class has thinned out since the last 5 Series, with saloon offerings from Jaguar and Volvo having vanished from the order books. You can still get the fuel-efficient hybrid Lexus GS, or take the well-equipped Genesis G80.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

The 5 Series range kicks off with the mild-hybrid 520i, which offers up 205bhp and more than adequate performance for most buyers. Starting at a little over £51,000, it significantly undercuts the least expensive PHEV 530e, at just under £59,500. The range-topping 550e xDrive gets a larger 3.0-litre straight-six engine, produces 483bhp, and costs a shade over £76,500. 

Trim levels have been reduced to a choice between M Sport and M Sport Pro. The latter gets bigger wheels, a boot spoiler, M Sport seat-belt colours and an illuminated grille surround – mainly cosmetic changes that add to the cost. We reckon the standard M Sport is the one to have because it comes with everything you’ll need, including 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED lights, a Harman Kardon stereo, Veganza artificial leather trim, dual-zone climate control, a reversing camera, and sat-nav.

BMW 530e - rear tracking22

Engines, performance & drive

Our first acquaintance with the 530e plug-in hybrid shows that the BMW 5 Series still has what it takes in terms of handling, while the outstanding refinement of the all-electric BMW i5 carries through to the rest of the 5 Series range. The plug-in hybrid is a heavy beast, but it still manages to feel more controlled than the softer Mercedes E-Class. Read more about the BMW 5 Series’ engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

Fuel economy for the petrol BMW 5 Series is a little higher than its Mercedes E-Class rival, but said rival gets a longer EV range in plug-in hybrid form, and is still offered with diesel power for those tackling lots of longer motorway journeys. Company car drivers could save a little more on their tax burden by going with the E-Class, but then there’s the all-electric BMW i5 to consider if you want to pay the least company car tax. Depreciation is on par with rivals, while insurance costs should be towards the lower end compared with the class. Read more about the BMW 5 Series' MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

You won’t feel shortchanged getting into the latest BMW 5 Series because it feels every bit as luxurious as its BMW 7 Series brethren and comes with plenty of easy-to-use, high-end infotainment technology. Being a BMW, you can go to town with the options list to add lots of interesting design touches and extra gadgetry. Read more about the BMW 5 Series’ interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The latest BMW 5 Series can cope with a car load of four or five adults, and it is impressive that you’ll get the same size boot whether you go for the normal petrol or plug-in hybrid version. And if you need more space, the versatile 5 Series Touring would fit the bill. Read more about the BMW 5 Series’ boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The latest BMW 5 Series gets the maximum five stars out of five rating by crash test experts Euro NCAP, plus it has all the latest safety assistance technology to make the 5 Series a safe place to be, should the worst happen. We don’t have any Driver Power data yet for this latest generation because it’s too new, but we hope the brand can improve upon its slipping manufacturer score. Read more about the BMW 5 Series’ reliability and safety…

Should you buy a BMW 5 Series?

It’s good to see that the BMW 5 Series continues to impress with its handling finesse and on-board technology, while the plug-in hybrid models no longer have a practicality deficit compared with the standard 5 Series, so family car buyers won’t have to resort to getting an SUV just because a child’s pushchair can’t fit in the back. 

The 530e plug-in is competitive with its immediate rivals, but some versions of the E-Class plug-in hybrid are cheaper to tax, so company car drivers might be better off choosing the all-electric BMW i5 instead to keep their tax bills down. The 5 Series might not suit drivers covering many motorway miles because there isn’t a diesel version anymore, handing an advantage to rivals like the Audi A6 and E-Class, which still have such engines. 

However, neither rival is as well-rounded as the 5 Series, which has taken a noticeable step forward in terms of refinement to the point where you could almost treat it as a more affordable BMW 7 Series. If you’re in the market for an executive express, the BMW 5 Series is still the best in its class.

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    520i M Sport 4dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £51,605

Most Economical

  • Name
    530e M Sport 4dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £60,045

Fastest

  • Name
    550e xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £77,195
See More Stats
In this review
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

