BMW 5 Series review

The 5 Series range kicks off with the mild-hybrid 520i, which offers up 205bhp and more than adequate performance for most buyers. Starting at a little over £51,000, it significantly undercuts the least expensive PHEV 530e, at just under £59,500. The range-topping 550e xDrive gets a larger 3.0-litre straight-six engine, produces 483bhp, and costs a shade over £76,500.

Trim levels have been reduced to a choice between M Sport and M Sport Pro. The latter gets bigger wheels, a boot spoiler, M Sport seat-belt colours and an illuminated grille surround – mainly cosmetic changes that add to the cost. We reckon the standard M Sport is the one to have because it comes with everything you’ll need, including 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED lights, a Harman Kardon stereo, Veganza artificial leather trim, dual-zone climate control, a reversing camera, and sat-nav.

Engines, performance & drive

Our first acquaintance with the 530e plug-in hybrid shows that the BMW 5 Series still has what it takes in terms of handling, while the outstanding refinement of the all-electric BMW i5 carries through to the rest of the 5 Series range. The plug-in hybrid is a heavy beast, but it still manages to feel more controlled than the softer Mercedes E-Class. Read more about the BMW 5 Series’ engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

Fuel economy for the petrol BMW 5 Series is a little higher than its Mercedes E-Class rival, but said rival gets a longer EV range in plug-in hybrid form, and is still offered with diesel power for those tackling lots of longer motorway journeys. Company car drivers could save a little more on their tax burden by going with the E-Class, but then there’s the all-electric BMW i5 to consider if you want to pay the least company car tax. Depreciation is on par with rivals, while insurance costs should be towards the lower end compared with the class. Read more about the BMW 5 Series' MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

You won’t feel shortchanged getting into the latest BMW 5 Series because it feels every bit as luxurious as its BMW 7 Series brethren and comes with plenty of easy-to-use, high-end infotainment technology. Being a BMW, you can go to town with the options list to add lots of interesting design touches and extra gadgetry. Read more about the BMW 5 Series’ interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The latest BMW 5 Series can cope with a car load of four or five adults, and it is impressive that you’ll get the same size boot whether you go for the normal petrol or plug-in hybrid version. And if you need more space, the versatile 5 Series Touring would fit the bill. Read more about the BMW 5 Series’ boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The latest BMW 5 Series gets the maximum five stars out of five rating by crash test experts Euro NCAP, plus it has all the latest safety assistance technology to make the 5 Series a safe place to be, should the worst happen. We don’t have any Driver Power data yet for this latest generation because it’s too new, but we hope the brand can improve upon its slipping manufacturer score. Read more about the BMW 5 Series’ reliability and safety…

Should you buy a BMW 5 Series?

It’s good to see that the BMW 5 Series continues to impress with its handling finesse and on-board technology, while the plug-in hybrid models no longer have a practicality deficit compared with the standard 5 Series, so family car buyers won’t have to resort to getting an SUV just because a child’s pushchair can’t fit in the back.

The 530e plug-in is competitive with its immediate rivals, but some versions of the E-Class plug-in hybrid are cheaper to tax, so company car drivers might be better off choosing the all-electric BMW i5 instead to keep their tax bills down. The 5 Series might not suit drivers covering many motorway miles because there isn’t a diesel version anymore, handing an advantage to rivals like the Audi A6 and E-Class, which still have such engines.

However, neither rival is as well-rounded as the 5 Series, which has taken a noticeable step forward in terms of refinement to the point where you could almost treat it as a more affordable BMW 7 Series. If you’re in the market for an executive express, the BMW 5 Series is still the best in its class.