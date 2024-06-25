Dramatic new BMW M5 revealed with potent 716bhp powertrain

This is the latest, long-awaited BMW M5, complete with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, bespoke wide body and an aggressive new look.

Always one to create plenty of controversy when a new generation arrives, the latest M5 is no different. It’s the first to feature an electrified powertrain – all to the benefit of performance and driver engagement, or so BMW says. Available to order now priced from £110,500, customer cars will arrive from November, alongside a Touring version that’ll be revealed in the coming months.

The new BMW M5 now follows the smaller M3’s lead by utilising a bespoke body with wider arches not just at the front, but now also at the rear for the first time. This is matched with a dramatic new front and rear look that accentuates the extra width, with big intakes, vertically-accented reflectors at the rear, and four round exhaust pipes. The new M5 features staggered wheel sizes – 20 inches on the front axle and 21 inches at the rear.

Under the brawny new skin sits completely bespoke suspension geometry with wider tracks laid out in a double wishbone setup at the front and a five-link formation at the rear. As before, the M5 is coil-sprung with adaptive dampers and, for the first time, now features rear-wheel steering. BMW’s also fitted new compound brake discs as standard, with a set of more resilient carbon ceramics available for those hoping to take their M5 on a track day or regular high-speed autobahn runs.

Of course, all this chassis work is there to support the new plug-in powertrain that features a combined 716bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. These are generated from an updated version of the 4.4-litre V8 engine found elsewhere in the BMW M line-up, which alone is capable of generating 576bhp and 750Nm. The remaining 194bhp and 280Nm is generated from an electric motor mounted between the engine and gearbox, although thanks to some clever gearing BMW says it’s as much as 450Nm when measured from the transmission.