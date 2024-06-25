Dramatic new BMW M5 revealed with potent 716bhp powertrain
BMW’s new plug-in hybrid M5 super saloon moves up a gear, boasting over 700bhp from its electrified V8
This is the latest, long-awaited BMW M5, complete with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, bespoke wide body and an aggressive new look.
Always one to create plenty of controversy when a new generation arrives, the latest M5 is no different. It’s the first to feature an electrified powertrain – all to the benefit of performance and driver engagement, or so BMW says. Available to order now priced from £110,500, customer cars will arrive from November, alongside a Touring version that’ll be revealed in the coming months.
The new BMW M5 now follows the smaller M3’s lead by utilising a bespoke body with wider arches not just at the front, but now also at the rear for the first time. This is matched with a dramatic new front and rear look that accentuates the extra width, with big intakes, vertically-accented reflectors at the rear, and four round exhaust pipes. The new M5 features staggered wheel sizes – 20 inches on the front axle and 21 inches at the rear.
Under the brawny new skin sits completely bespoke suspension geometry with wider tracks laid out in a double wishbone setup at the front and a five-link formation at the rear. As before, the M5 is coil-sprung with adaptive dampers and, for the first time, now features rear-wheel steering. BMW’s also fitted new compound brake discs as standard, with a set of more resilient carbon ceramics available for those hoping to take their M5 on a track day or regular high-speed autobahn runs.
Of course, all this chassis work is there to support the new plug-in powertrain that features a combined 716bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. These are generated from an updated version of the 4.4-litre V8 engine found elsewhere in the BMW M line-up, which alone is capable of generating 576bhp and 750Nm. The remaining 194bhp and 280Nm is generated from an electric motor mounted between the engine and gearbox, although thanks to some clever gearing BMW says it’s as much as 450Nm when measured from the transmission.
The electric motors draw power from a 19.6kWh battery pack, meaning the M5 is capable of driving up to 43 miles electricity alone. This is slightly less than Mercedes-AMG’s new E 53, although the battery is around 20 per cent smaller here than in the less dynamically-focused Mercedes. The battery can be charged at up to 11kW, but there’s no DC fast charge facility, as you’ll find on the Merc.
These figures might show noticeable power increases compared to the previous M5 Competition, yet due to the added weight of the system performance figures are actually slightly behind the old car. The 0-62mph sprint is rated at 3.5 seconds – 0.2 seconds slower than before. The new M5’s top speed is limited to 155mph, but can be upped to 189mph with the BMW M Driver’s package.
Power is driven through BMW’s usual eight-speed automatic gearbox and M xDrive system, which features three different torque splits including a standard 4WD mode, a rear-biased 4WD Sport setting, and finally an all-systems-off 2WD mode. To help manage the power at the rear axle, BMW’s clever M Active differential is fitted, and the chassis also features extensive extra bracing, stiffer subframes and a rigid-mounted steering rack.
Inside, BMW’s fitted its latest adaptive sports seats and a range of bespoke colour and trim options. The standard 5 Series’ tech-heavy dashboard remains, and the BMW OS 8.5 user interface features bespoke M graphics and menus. Within the 14.9-inch main touchscreen you’re also able to activate various functions such as a drift analyser and track telemetry, as well as take full control of the powertrain’s various drive modes.
As with all BMW M models, many of the variable chassis systems such as the active suspension, steering weight, rear differential, powertrain mode and brake feel can be adjusted and organised into two M modes accessed through buttons on the steering wheel. These are apparently able to completely change the car’s driving demeanour, varying from quiet and efficient commuting vehicle to a proper all-out super saloon.
Of course, the BMW M fans amongst you might have noticed that the M5’s power figures fall slightly short of the controversial BMW XM Red Label SUV, but the fact the maker has stopped short of giving the M5 its usual ‘Competition’ tag might suggest that an even more powerful model might be in the works in the future.
Of more certainty is a new Touring version, which will be only the third estate in the model’s history, and a direct rival to the next-generation Audi RS 7 Avant that will, in effect, replace the current RS 6 in a few years time.
