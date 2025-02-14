Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New BMW 5 Series spotted with concept-like Neue Klasse looks

BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse design language won’t be limited to all-new models, as spy shots of 5 Series confirm

By:Alastair Crooks
14 Mar 2025
Facelifted BMW 5 Series - front cornering 12

The current eighth-generation BMW 5 Series was revealed less than two years ago, but we’ve already caught the facelifted model testing in super-saloon M5 guise – and now for the first time in regular 5 Series trim as well. 

As we can clearly see, the executive saloon will take on a significant design update as part of its mid-life refresh to keep it looking fresh alongside the long-awaited ‘Neue Klasse’ models.

Since the current G60-generation 5 Series (G90 for the M5) went on sale, BMW has been teasing its upcoming Neue Klasse production series, which will kick off later this year at the Munich Motor Show with a new iX3 based on the Vision Neue Klasse X concept. Coming shortly after in 2026 will be the Neue Klasse Sedan, which will launch the first all-electric 3 Series

Both cars will sit on BMW’s new Neue Klasse platform, and while the current 5 Series and M5 use the German firm’s CLAR modular architecture, the new styling will be integrated on existing models too. That’s just as well, because fresh competition has arrived recently in the executive market for the 5 Series, with Mercedes launching a new E-Class and Audi’s all-new, all-electric A6 e-tron also on offer, along with an internal-combustion engined A6 model. 

What really stood out on our M5 spy shots and on these first images of the new 5 Series is the front end. We can clearly see the Neue Klasse’s take on BMW’s iconic kidney grilles, with a much slimmer set that will be complemented by a fresh headlight design, too. As with the existing 5 Series and M5, the facelifted car’s grille will be blanked off to maintain its aerodynamic qualities. Beneath, we can see the air intakes will be reshaped, thanks to a new front bumper.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Behind those wheels we can see red brake calipers (presumably just for this test model) and down the side the 5 Series’ Hofmeister kink behind the rear passenger windows is on show. The rear is similar to the M5 prototype in the sense it has pre-production rear lights, although as you’d expect the bumper is more restrained. There’s also no exhaust on show and with the front end’s blanked off grilles, it’s even possible this is the all-electric i5

Facelifted BMW 5 Series - rear

The M5 will keep its aggressive wheelarches and bodykit, although our spy shots show that its carbon-fibre roof indent has disappeared. At the back is the typical quad-exhaust tip arrangement you’d expect from a fully fledged BMW M car. The rear lights will likely gain a new design signature to align with the Neue Klasse models, but the actual shape of the clusters should remain the same. 

The interior could be set for a sizable makeover as well. BMW is ready to roll out its new Panoramic iDrive which will see the loss of the firm’s rotary iDrive controller and add a huge, full-width ‘Panoramic Vision’ display on top of the dash, with a 17.9-inch central touchscreen in the middle. We wouldn’t be surprised to see this set-up in the updated M5, 5 Series and i5. 

The M5 has a combined 717bhp and 1,000Nm of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 and plug-in hybrid system, with power being sent to all four wheels. We’re unlikely to see any major changes to the M5, 5 Series or i5’s powertrains as part of  the facelift. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

