New BMW 5 Series spotted with concept-like Neue Klasse looks

What really stood out on our M5 spy shots and on these first images of the new 5 Series is the front end. We can clearly see the Neue Klasse’s take on BMW’s iconic kidney grilles, with a much slimmer set that will be complemented by a fresh headlight design, too. As with the existing 5 Series and M5, the facelifted car’s grille will be blanked off to maintain its aerodynamic qualities. Beneath, we can see the air intakes will be reshaped, thanks to a new front bumper.

Behind those wheels we can see red brake calipers (presumably just for this test model) and down the side the 5 Series’ Hofmeister kink behind the rear passenger windows is on show. The rear is similar to the M5 prototype in the sense it has pre-production rear lights, although as you’d expect the bumper is more restrained. There’s also no exhaust on show and with the front end’s blanked off grilles, it’s even possible this is the all-electric i5.

The M5 will keep its aggressive wheelarches and bodykit, although our spy shots show that its carbon-fibre roof indent has disappeared. At the back is the typical quad-exhaust tip arrangement you’d expect from a fully fledged BMW M car. The rear lights will likely gain a new design signature to align with the Neue Klasse models, but the actual shape of the clusters should remain the same.

The interior could be set for a sizable makeover as well. BMW is ready to roll out its new Panoramic iDrive which will see the loss of the firm’s rotary iDrive controller and add a huge, full-width ‘Panoramic Vision’ display on top of the dash, with a 17.9-inch central touchscreen in the middle. We wouldn’t be surprised to see this set-up in the updated M5, 5 Series and i5.

The M5 has a combined 717bhp and 1,000Nm of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 and plug-in hybrid system, with power being sent to all four wheels. We’re unlikely to see any major changes to the M5, 5 Series or i5’s powertrains as part of the facelift.

