Confirmed: Pivotal new BMW iX3 to be unveiled in September at Munich Motor Show

It’s official: the next-generation BMW iX3 will make its world debut in September at this year’s Munich Motor Show. The all-electric SUV will launch the brand’s hugely important new ‘Neue Klasse’ family of cars, based around a totally fresh design language and cutting-edge technology.

Currently in the final stages of testing, the second-generation iX3 will sit on a brand-new platform and act as the starting gun for BMW’s ambitious plan to introduce “at least six" all-new Neue Klasse models in rapid succession by 2027. The next 3 Series saloon will be among them, and is also out and about testing at the moment, getting ready for launch next year.

We’ve recently spied facelifted versions of the BMW 5 Series and 7 Series testing as well, both sporting Neue Klasse styling cues. These are just two of the astounding 40 new or updated models that the BMW Group as a whole – which also includes MINI and Rolls-Royce – is set to launch over the next two years.

With regard to the iX3, the outgoing model was simply the electric version of the petrol and diesel-powered BMW X3, the latest iteration of which has just been launched. This time, however, the two SUVs will look different, sit on different platforms and feature radically different interiors.