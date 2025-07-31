Munich Motor Show 2025 preview: every car at IAA 2025
The Munich Motor Show is fast approaching - here are the best cars to look out for
The Munich Motor Show is one of the biggest car shows in the world and this year it’s set to host some rather significant reveals.
BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen will be in attendance, taking the covers off some crucial new models. These will range from affordable EVs such as the VW ID.2 to track-focused performance cars like the AMG GT Track Sport, ensuring there’s something for everyone.
Below you’ll find our highlights to look out for at the Munich Motor Show, which runs from 9 to 14 September.
Audi
The Audi TT could be set for a stunning return with electric power, and our first official look will come in the form of a new concept. It’s not yet confirmed for Munich, but earlier this year Audi’s CEO told us that a revived TT is “thinkable” – and the Volkswagen Group’s Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which will underpin the electric Porsche Cayman, appears to offer a ready-made architecture for a new TT.
BMW iX3
Possibly the most important new car to come from BMW in recent times, the second-generation iX3 will be the first car to sit on the company’s Neue Klasse platform.
We expect the electric SUV’s design to mimic the Vision Neue Klasse X concept’s, but it’s the technology that’s really set to impress. An 800V electric architecture will offer ultra-fast charging speeds and a considerably longer range than the current iX3’s rather poor 285-mile maximum.
Cupra
Design concept
Aside from giving us from a very brief, close-up glimpse of its upcoming concept’s interior, Cupra has kept its cards close to its chest, saying its new show car will be a “vision and its future design language”. It’s also set to be a “perfect symbiosis between human and machine, where the driving experience and emotions reach their fullest expression”, the company says.
Volkswagen recently postponed Cupra's expansion into the US market until after 2030 - when it was originally planned. This development surprised us, because we anticipated that a flagship SUV concept would signal their entry there. We should still look forward to the new car coming to the UK market though.
Raval
Cupra is set to bring its smallest EV yet – the Raval – to Munich. Just as the existing Born and Tavascan did, we expect the production version of the Raval to stay true to the concept’s design with typically Cupra-like aggressive styling cues. These will set it apart from its sister model, the Volkswagen ID.2, which will also be at the show.
Instead of having rear-wheel drive like the Born, the Raval will be front-wheel drive and it’ll sit on Volkswagen’s new MEB Entry platform for EVs. Expect a hot Raval VZ to join the line-up later on.
Hyundai Ioniq 2
Hyundai’s all-electric Ioniq-badged line-up now consists of the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9 - which are all rather large family cars. However, a smaller offering is coming, in the shape of the Ioniq 2.
It’ll be related to Kia’s EV2, which we’ve already seen in concept form, so the Ioniq 2 is likely to use the same E-GMP architecture as the larger Kia EV3. Expect the Bayon-sized EV to kick off at around the £25,000 mark when it launches in the UK next year as a rival to the new Renault 4 EV.
Leapmotor B05 hatchback
Leapmotor is wasting no time in expanding its range of vehicles here in the UK and joining the tiny T03, C10 SUV and B10 will be the B05 hatchback. We expect it’ll continue with Leapmotor’s keen pricing strategy, starting from around £30,000 while offering up to 400 miles of range thanks to Leap 3.5 architecture and a design heavily influenced by aerodynamics.
Mercedes
GLC EV
The old EQC never really set the EV world alight with its range or charging capabilities, so in a bid to set the record straight, Mercedes is bringing out a replacement called the GLC. It’ll sit alongside Mercedes’ most popular global model – the combustion-engined GLC – as an all-electric alternative, and thanks to several spy shots we already have a good idea of how it’ll look.
The GLC EV will be a significant part of Mercedes’ new range of electric cars too. It’ll use the firm’s new MB.EA platform, which enables 800V architecture for what will surely be a huge improvement on the EQC’s 255-mile maximum range.
AMG GT Track Sport
Mercedes got our minds racing recently when it released several images of a cloaked sports car. Called the AMG GT Track Sport, this concept will stay true to its name with performance dedicated to lap times rather than on-road thrills. It will “preview a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine” according to Mercedes-AMG, which we think will be an indirect successor to the old AMG GT Black Series.
AMG GT XX
While the AMG GT Track Sport will be a celebration of AMG’s V8 power, the AMG GT XX is a more future-thinking concept. A show car that highlights Mercedes-AMG’s next-generation electric technology, this EV isn’t focused on range and efficiency. Instead, brute power takes centre stage, thanks to four electric motors developed by British company Yasa.
Polestar 5
Polestar gave us a look at its new 5 way back in 2023 and we even went for a ride in it the same year. Fast forward to 2025 and it seems Polestar is almost ready to launch its long-awaited rival to the Porsche Taycan.
Despite the upcoming production car’s design not deviating from previous prototypes, the sleek lines and low profile promise to still turn heads in Munich.
Porsche Cayenne Electric
The Macan went all-electric last year and will soon be followed by the Cayenne - though unlike its small sibling, the Cayenne will still be offered with petrol and hybrid power. We’ll see the Cayenne EV at Munich for the first time, although spy shots have shown we should expect a similar design to the Macan.
The Cayenne EV will also use the new PPE platform so expect a battery capacity of around 100kWh, dual motors and active suspension taken from the Panamera.
Renault Clio
The sixth-generation Clio is almost upon us and thanks to several spy shots we mostly know what Europe’s second most-popular car will look like already. A five-door-only bodystyle will remain, but the Clio is set for a more aggressive front-end design.
Instead of going all-electric, Renault has decided it’ll continue with petrol and hybrid power for the Clio, with the similarly sized Renault 5 providing the all-electric alternative.
Skoda
Epiq
While the Epiq’s attendance at Munich is yet to be confirmed, the timeline for the development of Skoda’s new small EV suggests it’ll be there. We expect the Epiq to bring plenty of the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which is shared with our 2025 Car of the Year, the Elroq.
Vision O
Skoda is bringing a new show car to Munich called the Vision O and while not much is known about it, we expect it to show us what an all-electric replacement for the Octavia could look like.
An electric Octavia isn’t set to hit the market until 2027, but it’ll sit on Volkswagen Group’s all-new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which is designed to replace the MEB architecture that is currently used by the Skoda Enyaq and Elroq.
Volkswagen
ID.2
Volkswagen has given us plenty of official teasers for its ID.2 - not least last year’s ID.2all concept. The Polo-sized EV will sit below the ID.3 and use VW’s new MEB Entry platform with pricing expected to start at around £23,000, making it a fresh rival to the Renault 5.
ID.2 X
We should see an SUV-inspired variant of the ID.2 in Munich as well. Sitting on the same MEB Entry architecture, the ID.2 X crossover should come with a choice of 38kWh and 58kWh batteries, and a range of up to around 280 miles.
T-Roc
Thanks to leaked images, we know what the new T-Roc will look like for the most part. The wraps will come off the production car at Munich, however, giving us all a first look at the second-generation model.
Underneath, the T-Roc will sit on the MQB evo platform used by the facelifted Mk8.5 Golf, so as well as a brand-new full-hybrid powertrain, the Golf’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines should also be offered.
Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...
Find a car with the experts