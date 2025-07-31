Munich Motor Show 2025 preview: every car at IAA 2025

The Munich Motor Show is one of the biggest car shows in the world and this year it’s set to host some rather significant reveals.

BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen will be in attendance, taking the covers off some crucial new models. These will range from affordable EVs such as the VW ID.2 to track-focused performance cars like the AMG GT Track Sport, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Below you’ll find our highlights to look out for at the Munich Motor Show, which runs from 9 to 14 September.

Audi

The Audi TT could be set for a stunning return with electric power, and our first official look will come in the form of a new concept. It’s not yet confirmed for Munich, but earlier this year Audi’s CEO told us that a revived TT is “thinkable” – and the Volkswagen Group’s Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which will underpin the electric Porsche Cayman, appears to offer a ready-made architecture for a new TT.

BMW iX3

Possibly the most important new car to come from BMW in recent times, the second-generation iX3 will be the first car to sit on the company’s Neue Klasse platform.

We expect the electric SUV’s design to mimic the Vision Neue Klasse X concept’s, but it’s the technology that’s really set to impress. An 800V electric architecture will offer ultra-fast charging speeds and a considerably longer range than the current iX3’s rather poor 285-mile maximum.