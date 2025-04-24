Leapmotor B10 prototype review: on course to be the fledgling brand’s best EV yet

Verdict

We came away pleasantly surprised by our early drive in the new Leapmotor B10. The cabin is spacious, well built and filled with tech, and while the range and charging speeds appear little more than mediocre on paper, in real-world use they meet expectations. Throw in a solid and refined driving experience, plus a price expected to start with a two, and it’s easily Leap’s best effort yet.

As promised, Leapmotor – the Chinese brand backed by Stellantis in Europe and the UK – will continue its product onslaught later this year with the introduction of the B10 compact SUV. It’s roughly the same size as a Skoda Elroq, but with an estimated starting price of less than £30,000, it’ll undercut cars from the segment below.

Based on the firm’s new Leap 3.5 architecture, the B10 boasts cell-to-chassis technology, plus a shedload of advanced driver-assistance systems, to create what bosses call the “most intelligent” car in its segment. To get a taste of what’s in store, we headed to the firm’s factory in Jinhua, China, for an early drive.

Sales for the domestic market began this month – 8,000 cars have been delivered in just two weeks, apparently – but UK customers will need to wait until autumn before being able to place an order. Just one battery and a single fully-loaded trim will be offered here, although exact specifications are yet to be determined.