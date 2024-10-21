Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a great EV, if you can afford it

Verdict

There’s no denying that the Genesis GV60 is a relatively expensive way into an EV, but given the quality, tech and equipment on offer even in this, the cheapest variant, I think it’s a car that many more people could aspire to.

Miles: 3,390

3,390 Efficiency: 3.5 miles per kWh

It’s no secret that Genesis is the posh brand in the Hyundai-Kia empire, so when I started out with a GV60 last August, the big question was whether it could justify the extra cost over the excellent equivalent models from its mainstream sister brands.

However, if you’ll forgive me cutting to the chase, six months later I’m convinced that the GV60 is a very effective upmarket brother to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It’s like choosing Pizza Express over Pizza Hut, or Waitrose over Tesco – you’re getting something similar, but just a bit classier.

That impression is reinforced as soon as you set eyes on the GV60; I loved parking something so smart and distinctive on my drive. Thanks to its badge, plenty of people thought it was a Bentley – a mistake my inner snob was reluctant to correct.

Once inside, the cabin only reinforced the impression of class and quality. True, a few bits felt a little plasticky – on the doors, for instance – but almost everything I touched, felt or looked at daily was impressive.