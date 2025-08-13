New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price

Meet the new Jaecoo E5: the latest compact electric SUV to arrive on our shores, and the first EV from China’s much more affordable alternative to Land Rover. As such, prices start from £27,505, significantly undercutting rivals like the Ford Puma Gen-E and Kia EV3.

The E5 is powered by a 61.1kWh battery and 204bhp front-mounted electric motor, which deliver an official range of up to 248 miles – more than the Ford, which is good for 233 miles at most from a single charge; meanwhile, the 0-62mph sprint should take 7.7 seconds. The Jaecoo’s 80kW maximum charging speed is behind the curve, but still sufficient for a 30 to 80 per cent top-up in 27 minutes.

If you’re after a rugged-looking petrol-powered SUV, the larger Jaecoo 7 (a rival for the MINI Countryman and BMW X1) is available through the Auto Express Find a Car service from £30,115 or just over £250 per month thanks to our latest lease deals.

Even though the E5 is an electric “urban‑friendly SUV”, Jaecoo claims it’s up to venturing off the beaten track; its approach angle of 20 degrees and departure angle of 30 degrees are nearly identical to the Jeep Avenger’s. Plus every model features a 540‑degree panoramic camera system.