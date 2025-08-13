Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price

Chinese newcomer’s first electric SUV is also a rival to the award-winning Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Aug 2025
New Jaecoo E5 - front static

Meet the new Jaecoo E5: the latest compact electric SUV to arrive on our shores, and the first EV from China’s much more affordable alternative to Land Rover. As such, prices start from £27,505, significantly undercutting rivals like the Ford Puma Gen-E and Kia EV3

The E5 is powered by a 61.1kWh battery and 204bhp front-mounted electric motor, which deliver an official range of up to 248 miles – more than the Ford, which is good for 233 miles at most from a single charge; meanwhile, the 0-62mph sprint should take 7.7 seconds. The Jaecoo’s 80kW maximum charging speed is behind the curve, but still sufficient for a 30 to 80 per cent top-up in 27 minutes.

If you’re after a rugged-looking petrol-powered SUV, the larger Jaecoo 7 (a rival for the MINI Countryman and BMW X1) is available through the Auto Express Find a Car service from £30,115 or just over £250 per month thanks to our latest lease deals

Even though the E5 is an electric “urban‑friendly SUV”, Jaecoo claims it’s up to venturing off the beaten track; its approach angle of 20 degrees and departure angle of 30 degrees are nearly identical to the Jeep Avenger’s. Plus every model features a 540‑degree panoramic camera system. 

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capability means owners can use the car’s large battery to power a laptop or camping equipment. Plus there’s a ‘Pet Mode’, like in Teslas and the new Kia EV5, which keeps the cabin cool and secure if you have to quickly pop into a shop or are perhaps setting up tents. 

Inside, all Jaecoo E5s feature a 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen, which will be used to control almost every function because there are hardly any buttons. But there supposedly more than 35 storage spaces dotted around the cabin, plus a 480‑litre boot that expands to 1,180 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

New Jaecoo E5 - rear static

The E5 is available in two trim levels: Pure and Luxury. Standard kit includes the big touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a six-speaker Sony stereo, six-way manually adjustable front seats, a suite of 19 driver-assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, and a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Upgrading to Luxury spec brings the price up to £30,505, and adds a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

