New Jaecoo 5 joins the ranks of bargain SUVs from China

The new Jaecoo 5 made its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month, but the maker has already announced pricing for the Ford Puma rivalling small SUV. It’s only available with a 1.6-litre petrol engine for now, but an EV is due very soon.

Prices for the petrol Jaecoo 5 start from £24,505 – undercutting the Ford by more than £2k. Every car comes with what Jaecoo calls “modern luxuries” including a 13.2-inch touchscreen, cameras all-round, and a Sony stereo. All cars are covered by Jaecoo’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Two specifications will be offered: Pure and Luxury. Pure models get that portrait touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker stereo and automatic headlights. Luxury (from £28,000) bolster the kit list with extra speakers, cooled wireless phone charging, electrically-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats and “enhanced” interior trim with ambient lighting. The top trim also gets an opening glass roof.

What are the Jaecoo 5 power options?

The Jaecoo 5 will eventually be offered with a choice of petrol and pure-electric power. This will be the Chinese brand’s first zero-emissions offering in the UK, and we’ve been told the EV will offer approximately 250 miles of range, which is on par with some rivals such as the Ford Puma Gen-E, Jeep Avenger and Suzuki e Vitara. However, other competitors, particularly the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq, can cover more than 370 miles on a charge, in the right guise.

So far, the J5 BEV’s range is the only technical detail to be confirmed, but we know that it will use the same platform as the Omoda E5, so it’s likely to feature the same powertrain too. That means a 61.1kWh battery, a 201bhp front-mounted e-motor and 80kW maximum charging speed. If the price gap between the petrol-powered Jaecoo and Ford models translates to the EV, we can expect the electric version to start from around £28k.

Meanwhile, the petrol version of the J5 will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with 145bhp and 275Nm of torque. It’s paired with the same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as the Omoda 5. A hybrid will probably follow later using the same engine, but with assistance from an electric motor.

How do the design details stack up?

The styling of the Jaecoo 5 is similar to the Jaecoo 7 that launched in the UK earlier this year, with the petrol version featuring the same ‘waterfall’ grille as its big brother. However, the front end appears to be less upright on the J5, while the headlights and bumper have been simplified. Meanwhile, the Jaecoo 5 BEV features a blanked-off front end with a different bumper design, to help improve aerodynamics and range.

Inside, the Jaecoo 5 features that aforementioned portrait touchscreen that flows into the centre console, and a slim instrument panel embedded in the dashboard. Other details include a two-spoke steering wheel, a column-mounted gear selector, lots of ambient lighting and the almost complete lack of physical buttons.

