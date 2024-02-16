Dacia’s push into the family car market steps up a gear in 2026 with a bargain-priced, rugged estate. Referred to internally as the Dacia C-Neo, the five-door wagon will slide into the range alongside the Bigster SUV and seven-seat Jogger.

Prototypes are already out testing, revealing the beefy proportions. A long rear overhang will free up plenty of boot space: expect around 600 litres. The rear seats will fold to ensure this is the perfect vehicle for trips to IKEA, supplemented by that Dacia essential: roof bars.

Nonetheless, the Dacia C-Neo is far from a utilitarian tank: the arcing roof and slanted rear hatch give it a very different profile to the Jogger’s rigidly straight lines. The wheelbase appears similar to the 2.7m-long Bigster’s, and the two vehicles will likely share a footprint around 4.5 metres long.

Expected to go public in spring 2026 with UK sales following in the autumn, the C-Neo will stay true to Dacia’s tried-and-trusted blueprint of offering excellent value for money, space and hybrid power. Expect the car to cost from around £20,000, which would comfortably undercut its closest rival, the £26k SEAT Leon.

What will the Dacia C-Neo look like?

Our exclusive images capture the C-Neo’s mix of sleek profile but robust body: plastic paint protection is a given. And the surfaces will double down on Dacia’s design philosophy, which was outlined to Auto Express by vice-president of design David Durand.