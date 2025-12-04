Demand for electric cars slowed to its weakest level of growth in almost two years ahead of the recent Autumn Budget, which unveiled future plans for huge taxes on drivers of zero-emissions vehicles.

According to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), roughly one in four (26 per cent) of new car registrations in November were EVs. This corresponds to just shy of 40,000 new electric vehicles hitting the road but represents a marginal 3.6 per cent uplift from a 25 per cent market share in November 2024.

To put this in perspective, September 2025 saw a more than 30 per cent increase in electric car market share, equating to the largest number of new EVs ever being registered in a single month. Market share for electric cars currently sits at 22.7 per cent for the year-to-date, markedly behind the 28 per cent quota set by the government’s ZEV Mandate.

Not a single pure electric car made it into the top 10 sellers in November – granted, the Ford Puma, which is available in zero-emissions ‘Gen-E’ guise as well as the dominant petrol powertrain, did maintain its status as the best-selling model. Although, neither the electric-only Tesla Model Y, nor the Renault 5 made it onto the list, despite shifting in similar numbers to the best-selling internal combustion models in previous months.