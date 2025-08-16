Brand-new electric cars have steadily been coming down in price over the past few years, but progress clearly hasn’t been fast enough for the UK Government, because in July 2025 it launched the Electric Car Grant (ECG). This removes up to £3,750 off the price of selected zero-emissions cars, making them even cheaper.

However, not every electric car on sale in the UK is eligible for the Government-funded discount. We’re not just talking about incredibly opulent EVs such as the Rolls-Royce Spectre or Lotus Evija. There are complex environmental and pricing criteria that car manufacturers and their models have to meet in order to receive the Electric Car Grant.

Only cars which start from less than £37,000 and that cost no more than £42,000 once configured are eligible to receive the Government’s subsidy, which is split into two distinct bands.

Band 1 is for the most sustainably produced EVs, which qualify for the full £3,750 discount.

Those considered to meet a lesser standard fall into Band 2 and receive the lower grant amount of £1,500 off.

At the time of writing, only a small handful of EVs qualify for the £3,750 discount, although this does include the retro-styled Renault 5 and the Ford Puma Gen-E. If they don’t take your fancy, there is a diverse selection of almost 40 other EVs that get the lower £1,500 discount, including several Auto Express award winners.