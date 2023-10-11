Peugeot E-308 review

Our opinion on the Peugeot E-308

Now priced at a much more modest premium over its combustion-powered equivalents, the Peugeot E-308 makes a stronger case than it did previously. It helps that the facelift has sharpened it up further, while the cabin remains a stylish and high-quality place, albeit with the usual i-Cockpit strangeness to the driving position.

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On the road, the E-308 focuses on comfort over sportiness, which will suit many buyers down to the ground. They might be less enamoured with how far they can go before having to stop to charge, and the time it’ll take to do so, but this is more acceptable given the price reductions.

About the Peugeot E-308

The Peugeot E-308 is about as straightforward as electric cars get. It’s just a Peugeot 308 with the engine and all the associated bits and pieces swapped for an electric motor and a battery pack. You can’t even tell the two apart without looking really closely for a little ‘E’ badge.

In that sense, the E-308 feels like an accessible first electric car. There’s a familiarity to it, and a lot of buyers will appreciate that it isn’t trying too hard to look like a spaceship, as some EVs seem to do.

The E-308 uses a modest-sized battery, and that makes for a modest range. The charging technology isn’t the most rapid, either. That was difficult to swallow when Peugeot used to charge so much more for an E-308 than the regular petrol and diesel versions of the 308, but the prices have come down dramatically in recent years.