Volvo has announced the new EX60 will be unveiled in Stockholm, Sweden, on 21 January next year. According to the brand, the EX60 will “mark a significant step in Volvo Cars’ transformation into a fully electrified car maker.”

As an all-electric alternative to the recently-updated XC60, the EX60 will be Volvo’s answer to the Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan Electric and the highly anticipated, next-generation BMW iX3. The EX60 will have its work cut-out, however, because while it has all those rivals to contend with, the XC60 is also Volvo’s best-selling model globally and expectations will be high.

Volvo says its new car will deliver “a longer electric range than any Volvo car before it, along with a groundbreaking user experience” - that would mean a greater range than even the new ES90, which tops out at 435 miles.

To create a bit more excitement over the EX60’s reveal date, Volvo also gave us a new teaser of its EV, which showcases the car’s overall profile, while confirming some new design details in the process.

The EX60’s overall proportions look similar to the current XC60, and our exclusive image gives you a better idea of what the new model will look like. As confirmed by the latest teaser, there’s eight-bit-style Thor’s-hammer LED headlights - we also expect to see flush door handles, a blanked-off grille and aerodynamic alloy wheels.