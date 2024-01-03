New Volvo ES90 looks a lot like a Polestar 4 with a rear window

Volvo insists the ES90 is “fully in a class of its own” and combines “the refined elegance of a sedan, the adaptability of a fastback, and the spacious interior and higher ground clearance of an SUV”.

The front end is familiar Volvo, with the same headlights and pixelated ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running lights and separate fangs previously seen on the EX90. The blanked-off grille section has been slimmed down for the saloon, with a similar cutout in the lower bumper. On the roof, the visible LiDAR stack, which wasn’t initially functional on the EX90, will be operational from the outset on all ES90s.

To the side, the ES90 gets a slim glasshouse with a high beltline, giving a kind of faux-crossover vibe. Volvo is marketing the car as a saloon, despite its hatchback body; the boot is hinged from the roof and opens to reveal a 424-litre capacity with the rear seats in place, or 1,256 litres with the bench folded down. There’s a 22-litre frunk, too.

At the back, we see further similarities to its EX90 sibling, with C-shaped tail-lights and separate elements that extend skywards up the steeply raked rear window. This screen is a point of prominent discussion, given that the similar-looking Polestar 4 contentiously does without, apparently to protect rear headroom.

Volvo ES90 interior and tech

The ES90’s cabin is all but indistinguishable from the EX90 SUV’s, with the same 14.5-inch central screen, nine-inch digital instrument cluster and head-up display. The main difference is the cleaner centre console; the EX90’s tall central tunnel has been replaced by a lower, more open design – playing on the car’s EV-specific platform. The rotary volume control is gone, though a new roller switch now sits beneath the main screen.

The ES90 name follows the convention that began with the EX90 and EX30 electric SUVs. It denotes that Volvo’s next EV will be the zero-emissions replacement for the S90 saloon. However, due to the new model’s electric-specific architecture – plus its five-metre length and 3.1-metre wheelbase – space in the back seats of the ES90 will surpass that offered in its predecessor. The “luxury” rear seats feature a lounge armrest and can be individually and electrically reclined. The 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins stereo and electrochromatic panoramic roof should be standard on top-spec cars.

Volvo ES90 powertrain options

Volvo has confirmed that three models will be offered in the UK. The base ES90 Single Motor gets a 92kWh (88kWh usable) ‘Standard Range’ battery for a projected 404 miles of range. This version gets a single 328bhp/480Nm motor on the rear axle and can do 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds. The company says the ES90 is “engineered for supreme ride comfort” featuring “dual-chamber air suspension” and an “active chassis”.