Our opinion on the Polestar 4 Coupe

The cutting-edge Polestar 4 Coupe likes to do things a little differently and is sure to attract buyers who want to make a statement. The lack of a rear window will always be a talking point, but it’s just that, really, and doesn’t detract from the day-to-day driving experience or sophisticated interior. That said, some of the technology onboard can feel overwhelming at times, and it isn’t engaging to drive – although the brand has just announced a raft of changes aimed at making it a bit more fun.

About the Polestar 4 Coupe

Unintentionally or not, the Polestar 4 Coupe has done a fantastic job of raising the profile of what was already a much-discussed and rapidly growing brand. Before a single example had hit the streets, so much had already been said about ‘the car with no rear window’, but there is much more to this car than that.

The fourth model to emerge from Volvo's all-electric spin-off, the Polestar 4, now called the Polestar 4 Coupe to distinguish it from the more practical Polestar 4 SUV, is a premium electric coupe-SUV, with the Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan Electric as its most direct rivals. However, we expect potential buyers may also consider everything from low-slung saloons, such as the Audi A6 e-tron, to practical mid-size SUVs, such as the Tesla Model Y.