New Volvo EX30 Cross Country 2025 review: a strange range-topper

Verdict

The EX30 Cross Country really is a niche offering and while it’s not designed to be a big-seller for Volvo, we couldn’t help feeling disappointed by the fairly mundane tweaks made to the standard car to create this off-road electric SUV. There’s plenty here to make us excited to see what the future holds for the Cross Country sub-brand, however.

The Volvo EX30 might be the smallest car the Swedish firm makes, but we think it’s the firm’s best work - as evidenced by the EV picking up the Small Premium SUV of the Year title in the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards. Aiming to add another string in the EX30’s bow, Volvo has added a new range-topping Cross Country variant.

It’s been 25 years since the brand introduced the Cross Country badge to its line-up with the Volvo V70 XC. In the UK at least, this rugged, off-road-biased trim level vanished from sale a few years ago, but Volvo has decided to revive the sub-brand, and the EX30 marks the first time that the Cross Country badge has featured on an electric car.

In effect, the name spawned the XC-badged range of SUVs that have become such a success for Volvo, so despite this being the first Cross Country-branded electric car, it makes sense for the EX30 to bear the name. Aiming to do its tradition proud, Volvo says the EX30 Cross Country is “engineered for tackling rougher surfaces” and to back up this claim, the car comes with several tweaks to promote its off-road ability.