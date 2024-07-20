Volvo EX30 vs DS 3 E-Tense: a small premium electric SUV skirmish

Downsizing. In the automotive world it’s a word that often implies compromise, suggesting that you might miss out on something grander.

However, it’s one that comes with more positives than you might think. If you can cram all of the luxuries of a large vehicle into a small one, then you’ll benefit from a car that’s more fun to drive, more efficient and can fit into parking spaces properly.

And when such a car looks as handsome as the Volvo EX30, then it’s certainly very appealing. Volvo is a manufacturer with big ambitions, setting itself a target that half of all of its global sales will be taken by full EVs by 2025. The EX30’s strong pricing, starting from just £33,044, will play a crucial role in achieving that figure – so is it any good?

To find out, we’re pitching it against another electric car that’s diminutive in size but big on premium appeal. The DS 3 E-Tense proudly presents its poshness with Gallic charm, and packs an electric powertrain and lashings of leather into its compact footprint.

It’s hard to find many cars that are as stylish as this for 40 grand, so it’s time to put them up to the Real-World Road Test to find out which is best.

Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range Ultra DS 3 Opera E-Tense Price: £41,044 £41,485 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 268bhp/ 64kWh battery 1x e-motor, 154bhp/ 51kWh battery 0-62mph: 5.3 seconds 9.0 seconds Efficiency: 3.5 miles/kWh 4.0 miles/kWh WLTP range: 295 miles 245 miles

Volvo EX30

The EX30 we’re testing is in the top trim level but with a single motor, rather than the more potent dual-motor version. With discounts applied at the time of writing, it’s priced from £41,044.

Tech highlights

At a moment when modern cars are growing ever larger, it’s refreshing to see Volvo’s latest model take up far less space on the road. At 4,233mm long, the EX30 is 33mm shorter than Volvo’s last attempt at a compact car, the C30 hatchback. For a more modern point of reference, the current Volkswagen Golf is 4,284mm long.