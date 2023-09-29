The Jeep Avenger is a hugely desirable small electric SUV with buckets of charm and style. We have no doubt more than a few examples of Jeep’s little bundle of joy will be sold based solely on how it looks, but the Avenger is capable, too. It boasts a relatively long range, a decent amount of boot space and the tech on board is great.

Sure, it’s not the Jeep you’ll want for tackling the Appalachian trail, but it feels right at home in the hustle and bustle of packed city streets, and is generally good to drive. There’s even a petrol version coming soon for those not quite ready for an EV. However the limited space available for rear passengers will be a shortcoming that might rule out the adorable Avenger for some potential buyers.

About the Jeep Avenger

Jeep took its sweet time about launching its first electric car, despite other members of the Stellantis family of brands – which includes Peugeot, Vauxhall, Citroen and Fiat, plus Jeep – having successfully launched at least one EV of their own years prior. That changed in October 2022, when the brand new and thoroughly adorable Jeep Avenger made its world debut at the Paris Motor Show. It proved to be a runaway success, winning 2023 European Car of The Year and more than 40,000 orders being placed since its unveiling.

It won’t be the last EV to wear the Jeep name, either, as the brand known largely for its incredibly capable 4x4s now has two all-new, all-electric cars in the works – the Recon 4x4 and Wagoneer S flagship – while the next iterations of its popular Wrangler, Compass and Renegade models are set to feature zero-emissions power, too. That’s all still to come, however, with the Avenger taking centre stage at the moment.