Jeep Avenger review: a desirable small SUV with buckets of charm
Jeep’s charming little electric SUV will win hearts with its looks alone, but it’s more than just a pretty face
The Jeep Avenger is a hugely desirable small electric SUV with buckets of charm and style. We have no doubt more than a few examples of Jeep’s little bundle of joy will be sold based solely on how it looks, but the Avenger is capable, too. It boasts a relatively long range, a decent amount of boot space and the tech on board is great.
Sure, it’s not the Jeep you’ll want for tackling the Appalachian trail, but it feels right at home in the hustle and bustle of packed city streets, and is generally good to drive. There’s even a petrol version coming soon for those not quite ready for an EV. However the limited space available for rear passengers will be a shortcoming that might rule out the adorable Avenger for some potential buyers.
About the Jeep Avenger
Jeep took its sweet time about launching its first electric car, despite other members of the Stellantis family of brands – which includes Peugeot, Vauxhall, Citroen and Fiat, plus Jeep – having successfully launched at least one EV of their own years prior. That changed in October 2022, when the brand new and thoroughly adorable Jeep Avenger made its world debut at the Paris Motor Show. It proved to be a runaway success, winning 2023 European Car of The Year and more than 40,000 orders being placed since its unveiling.
It won’t be the last EV to wear the Jeep name, either, as the brand known largely for its incredibly capable 4x4s now has two all-new, all-electric cars in the works – the Recon 4x4 and Wagoneer S flagship – while the next iterations of its popular Wrangler, Compass and Renegade models are set to feature zero-emissions power, too. That’s all still to come, however, with the Avenger taking centre stage at the moment.
Underneath, the Avenger is based on the same platform and running gear as the Peugeot E-2008, Fiat 600e, Vauxhall Mokka Electric, Citroen e-C4 and DS 3 E-Tense small electric SUVs, as well as their combustion-engined counterparts. Underneath the floor lies a 54kWh battery pack that’s used to power the single electric motor that drives the front wheels. Some diehard Jeep fans will see this sacreligious, but a 4xe version with all-wheel drive is due to arrive in 2024.
Similarly, for those who love the look of the Jeep Avenger but aren’t quite ready to make the switch to electric, then a petrol-powered version is destined for UK shores. It’ll be powered by the familiar 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine found in Peugeots, Vauxhalls and other Stellantis group cars, and is expected to go on sale before the year is up.
That means it’ll have to do battle with small petrol-powered SUVs like the Ford Puma, Renault Captur and Nissan Juke very soon, but for now it only has to compete with the smaller electric SUVs on the market. Not that that’s an easier task, mind, as rivals include our own Car of The Year for 2023 – the Hyundai Kona Electric – along with the Smart #1, Kia Niro EV and Volvo EX60, as well as its 600e, E-2008 and Mokka Electric sister cars. Because of how small and nimble it is, the Avenger also poses a threat to style-focused zero-emission city cars like the Fiat 500, Honda e, Mazda MX-30 and MINI Electric.
The Avenger lineup is relatively simple. Prices currently start from £35,700 for the EV, with buyers offered a trio of trim levels to choose from. Entry-level Longitude models get 16-inch alloy wheels and automatic LED lights, plus a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, rear parking sensors, cruise control and a handful of other safety systems. Several drive modes including specific settings for Mud, Sand and Snow, and a hill descent system, are also fitted as standard, so the Avenger should be able to handle a bit of wet or slippery terrain if the occasion arose.
Stepping up to Altitude adds a larger 10.25-inch digital dash, 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and a power tailgate, plus different interior upholstery and an additional USB port in the rear. Top-spec Summit cars get level 2 autonomous driving tech, 18-inch wheels, heated seats and a 180-degree reversing camera, among other extras. Option packs can be added to all trims, packaging key bits of kit together.
Jeep Avenger Summit long-term test
Editor-at-large John McIlroy is running a top-spec Jeep Avenger Summit on the Auto Express long-term fleet and, although it’s still early days, he’s been impressed by just how much of the brand’s DNA has rubbed off on the all-electric SUV. He found this out over the winter period when tackling some tricky conditions, and the Avenger passed the test with flying colours.
Despite sharing plenty with Peugeot E-2008, Vauxhall Mokka Electric and Citroen e-C4, John really feels like the Avenger has an identity of its own, mainly due to the softer suspension which soaks up potholes and ruts. Combined with the chunky styling, it feels exactly like a baby Jeep should - and that’s a good thing. You can read the full long-term test here…
